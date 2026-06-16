Recent Release, "A Cat Named Wall-e," from Covenant Books Author Theresa Head, is a Heartwarming True Story About a Feline Rescued from a Busy Parking Lot
Mena, AR, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Theresa Head has completed a new book, "A Cat Named Wall-e," which tells the inspiring narrative of how a vulnerable cat was discovered in an unlikely place and given a second chance at life. Through her tender prose, Head brings this remarkable rescue to vivid life, capturing the personality and spirit of the animal at the heart of this tale.
An devoted animal advocate, Theresa Head has spent her lifetime rescuing creatures in need, having saved over fifty different animals throughout her years—predominantly cats and dogs, though her compassion extends to many other species as well. Her profound belief in animal stewardship stems from her conviction that caring for God's creatures represents a sacred responsibility each person should embrace with intention and love.
In "A Cat Named Wall-e," readers will discover an uplifting account that celebrates resilience, compassion, and the transformative bond between humans and animals. Head's genuine affection for her subject shines throughout the narrative, offering insights into why rescue work matters and how one cat's journey can touch countless hearts and inspire others to extend kindness to vulnerable beings.
"Wall-e's story is one that deserves to be shared," said author Theresa Head. "I hope readers will see themselves in this tale and feel moved to consider the animals around them with fresh eyes and open hearts."
Published by Covenant Books, Theresa Head's touching work celebrates the joy of animal rescue and reminds readers of their capacity for compassion. This charming narrative will resonate with anyone who has ever loved a pet or believed in second chances.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "A Cat Named Wall-e" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
An devoted animal advocate, Theresa Head has spent her lifetime rescuing creatures in need, having saved over fifty different animals throughout her years—predominantly cats and dogs, though her compassion extends to many other species as well. Her profound belief in animal stewardship stems from her conviction that caring for God's creatures represents a sacred responsibility each person should embrace with intention and love.
In "A Cat Named Wall-e," readers will discover an uplifting account that celebrates resilience, compassion, and the transformative bond between humans and animals. Head's genuine affection for her subject shines throughout the narrative, offering insights into why rescue work matters and how one cat's journey can touch countless hearts and inspire others to extend kindness to vulnerable beings.
"Wall-e's story is one that deserves to be shared," said author Theresa Head. "I hope readers will see themselves in this tale and feel moved to consider the animals around them with fresh eyes and open hearts."
Published by Covenant Books, Theresa Head's touching work celebrates the joy of animal rescue and reminds readers of their capacity for compassion. This charming narrative will resonate with anyone who has ever loved a pet or believed in second chances.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "A Cat Named Wall-e" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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