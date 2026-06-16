Recent Release, "THE OTHERDAYS," from Covenant Books Author Joslyn Rose Cash, Reimagines What Happens in the North Pole Beyond the Magic of Christmas
Coatesville, IN, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joslyn Rose Cash has completed a new book, "THE OTHERDAYS," which ventures into an extraordinary world hidden from the modern eye. The story follows Narcissa Rodova, the defiant daughter of a martyred comedian, who has fought to survive in the remote westernmost corner of the North Pole. Headstrong and fiercely independent, she represents everything a tyrant king should avoid—yet when a new Klaus is elected by the Elven Council as the bringer of Christmas, he selects her as his bride. Confined to her unexpected role as Queen of the Pole, Narcissa finds herself navigating unfamiliar political waters while attempting to understand her enigmatic husband and manage the intricate rivalries that surround her.
Cash brings a distinctive voice to this captivating tale, drawing from her deep love of literature and storytelling. As a devoted reader with an appreciation for layered narratives, she crafted her debut novel with meticulous attention to character development and world-building. Her passion for crafted prose and imaginative worlds shines through every page, establishing her as a fresh presence in contemporary fiction.
In "THE OTHERDAYS," Cash explores profound themes of autonomy, power, and the consequences of choice. Every decision Narcissa makes ripples through her frozen kingdom, drawing her world incrementally closer to the sinister tyranny that threatens to consume the North Pole. Readers will discover a richly imagined realm where Christmas magic exists alongside darker forces, and where one woman's determination to maintain her identity becomes the key to preventing catastrophe. This enthralling exploration of duty versus desire will resonate with those who crave fantasy infused with emotional depth.
Said author Joslyn Rose Cash, "I wanted to explore what exists beyond the holiday we know—the real lives, struggles, and sacrifices of those who make Christmas possible. Narcissa's journey is about finding your voice in a world designed to silence you."
Published by Covenant Books, Joslyn Rose Cash's imaginative work transports readers to a realm where magic and tyranny collide. This novel will captivate fantasy enthusiasts seeking stories with substance and originality.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "THE OTHERDAYS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Cash brings a distinctive voice to this captivating tale, drawing from her deep love of literature and storytelling. As a devoted reader with an appreciation for layered narratives, she crafted her debut novel with meticulous attention to character development and world-building. Her passion for crafted prose and imaginative worlds shines through every page, establishing her as a fresh presence in contemporary fiction.
In "THE OTHERDAYS," Cash explores profound themes of autonomy, power, and the consequences of choice. Every decision Narcissa makes ripples through her frozen kingdom, drawing her world incrementally closer to the sinister tyranny that threatens to consume the North Pole. Readers will discover a richly imagined realm where Christmas magic exists alongside darker forces, and where one woman's determination to maintain her identity becomes the key to preventing catastrophe. This enthralling exploration of duty versus desire will resonate with those who crave fantasy infused with emotional depth.
Said author Joslyn Rose Cash, "I wanted to explore what exists beyond the holiday we know—the real lives, struggles, and sacrifices of those who make Christmas possible. Narcissa's journey is about finding your voice in a world designed to silence you."
Published by Covenant Books, Joslyn Rose Cash's imaginative work transports readers to a realm where magic and tyranny collide. This novel will captivate fantasy enthusiasts seeking stories with substance and originality.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "THE OTHERDAYS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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