Recent Release, "The Struggle Within," from Covenant Books Author Angela Lambert, Tells the Inspiring True Story of Isaac Rascon, Who Defied Expectations
Centennial, CO, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Angela Lambert has completed a new book, "The Struggle Within: Isaac Rascon," which chronicles the remarkable journey of a child facing significant obstacles. From early struggles with special needs to discovering an unexpected calling, Isaac's story unfolds with authenticity and hope, revealing how one individual's resilience can reshape a seemingly predetermined path.
Lambert draws from her profound appreciation of human experience and the stories people courageously share with the world. Living in Centennial, Colorado, with her family, she has cultivated a deep respect for the power of personal narrative and the lessons hidden within life's most challenging chapters. Her background of learning from others' journeys infuses this account with genuine empathy and understanding.
"The Struggle Within" explores themes of perseverance, self-discovery, and the transformative power of pursuing one's dreams against the odds. Readers will witness how Isaac channeled his challenges into fuel for achievement, ultimately pursuing his passion for aviation with unwavering commitment. This candid portrait reveals not only the obstacles overcome but also the internal fortitude required to claim one's rightful place in the world.
"Isaac's story demonstrates that our greatest limitations often become our greatest strengths when we refuse to accept the boundaries others impose on us," said Lambert.
Published by Covenant Books, Angela Lambert's stirring work provides readers with a testament to human resilience and the boundless potential within each person. This account will resonate deeply with anyone who has faced adversity and dared to dream beyond it.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Struggle Within" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Lambert draws from her profound appreciation of human experience and the stories people courageously share with the world. Living in Centennial, Colorado, with her family, she has cultivated a deep respect for the power of personal narrative and the lessons hidden within life's most challenging chapters. Her background of learning from others' journeys infuses this account with genuine empathy and understanding.
"The Struggle Within" explores themes of perseverance, self-discovery, and the transformative power of pursuing one's dreams against the odds. Readers will witness how Isaac channeled his challenges into fuel for achievement, ultimately pursuing his passion for aviation with unwavering commitment. This candid portrait reveals not only the obstacles overcome but also the internal fortitude required to claim one's rightful place in the world.
"Isaac's story demonstrates that our greatest limitations often become our greatest strengths when we refuse to accept the boundaries others impose on us," said Lambert.
Published by Covenant Books, Angela Lambert's stirring work provides readers with a testament to human resilience and the boundless potential within each person. This account will resonate deeply with anyone who has faced adversity and dared to dream beyond it.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Struggle Within" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories