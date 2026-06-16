Recent Release, "Thinking on Life," from Covenant Books Author Donald L. Logston, Offers a Transformative Exploration of Christian Theology Grounded in Reason
Oviedo, FL, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Donald L. Logston has completed a new book, "Thinking on Life": Exploring One Perspective of a Christian Worldview, which bridges the gap between academic Christian theology and the practical realities of daily faith. This work presents a fresh examination of orthodox theological concepts, thoughtfully connecting rigorous intellectual analysis with authentic human experience. Through carefully constructed arguments and personal reflection, Logston invites readers to encounter familiar doctrines from new angles, creating space for genuine dialogue rather than defensive posturing.
With a distinguished background spanning engineering, military service, theological study, and decades of professional leadership, Logston brings substantial intellectual rigor and worldly perspective to his exploration of faith. His pursuit of advanced degrees in both engineering and divinity, combined with extensive international experience across more than twenty-five countries, has shaped a uniquely informed voice capable of speaking to both the analytical mind and the seeking heart. This convergence of technical precision and spiritual depth informs every page of his work.
"Thinking on Life" examines pivotal theological themes while encouraging readers to construct their own rational framework for Christian belief. Rather than imposing conclusions, the book presents provocative ideas designed to catalyze contemplation about fundamental convictions. Readers will discover how rational examination of faith can strengthen rather than weaken commitment to core essentials, while simultaneously cultivating compassion for those who hold differing perspectives. The ultimate stakes involve nothing less than how believers engage their own worldview and interact with others—with judgment or with understanding born from genuine intellectual engagement.
"My hope," said Logston, "is that by grounding our faith in rational thought, we can hold fast to what matters most while extending grace and curiosity toward those who see things differently."
Published by Covenant Books, Donald L. Logston's intellectually rigorous work equips believers to examine their faith deeply while maintaining compassion for diverse perspectives. This volume demonstrates that Christianity's strength lies not in avoiding rational scrutiny but in embracing it.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Thinking on Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With a distinguished background spanning engineering, military service, theological study, and decades of professional leadership, Logston brings substantial intellectual rigor and worldly perspective to his exploration of faith. His pursuit of advanced degrees in both engineering and divinity, combined with extensive international experience across more than twenty-five countries, has shaped a uniquely informed voice capable of speaking to both the analytical mind and the seeking heart. This convergence of technical precision and spiritual depth informs every page of his work.
"Thinking on Life" examines pivotal theological themes while encouraging readers to construct their own rational framework for Christian belief. Rather than imposing conclusions, the book presents provocative ideas designed to catalyze contemplation about fundamental convictions. Readers will discover how rational examination of faith can strengthen rather than weaken commitment to core essentials, while simultaneously cultivating compassion for those who hold differing perspectives. The ultimate stakes involve nothing less than how believers engage their own worldview and interact with others—with judgment or with understanding born from genuine intellectual engagement.
"My hope," said Logston, "is that by grounding our faith in rational thought, we can hold fast to what matters most while extending grace and curiosity toward those who see things differently."
Published by Covenant Books, Donald L. Logston's intellectually rigorous work equips believers to examine their faith deeply while maintaining compassion for diverse perspectives. This volume demonstrates that Christianity's strength lies not in avoiding rational scrutiny but in embracing it.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Thinking on Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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