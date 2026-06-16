Recent Release, "I Believe in God," from Covenant Books Author Maria H. Thomas, Urgently Calls Believers to Spiritual Readiness as the World Transforms
Del Rio, TX, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maria H. Thomas (Guided by the Holy Spirit) has completed a new book, "I Believe in God": He is coming! Be prepared!, which serves as a stirring wake-up call to faithful Catholics and Christians worldwide. Guided by the Holy Spirit, she has created a comprehensive resource filled with devotions, prayers, and prophetic messages designed to prepare souls for the tribulations ahead while offering hope through the promise of an era of peace. The book emphasizes that our Blessed Mother's messages will come to fruition and that Her Immaculate Heart will ultimately triumph, calling readers to strengthen their faith and return to the Church in these critical times.
Maria H. Thomas is a cradle Catholic and devoted member of the United States Grace Force who has been blessed with five sacred missions from above. Her spiritual journey began at age twelve when she felt called to religious life and traveled to Saltillo, Mexico, to join a convent—a path redirected by papal decree but never forgotten. Her unwavering devotion has manifested through decades of service, including door-to-door gospel preaching, leadership in church ministries, and a transformative pilgrimage to Medjugorje where she received a profound blessing. She has endured substantial trials and spiritual attacks while completing this work over two years, yet her faith remains resolute as she continues spreading the Rosary's message and leading a prison ministry.
"I Believe in God" delivers illuminating guidance on recognizing prophetic signs, deepening prayer practices, and responding to Christ's imminent return with spiritual courage. Readers will encounter enlightening devotions and powerful intercessions while discovering how to live as faithful witnesses during unprecedented global upheaval. The stakes are profound: eternal salvation through conversion and recommitment to Catholic teachings, coupled with the consoling assurance that God's mercy and peace await those who prepare their hearts.
"This book has been created with guidance by the Holy Spirit to warn and inspire souls during these urgent times," said the author. "Through devotions, prayers, and messages, I pray this work strengthens faith and calls the lost back to the Church."
Published by Covenant Books, Maria H. Thomas (Guided by the Holy Spirit)'s faith-filled work provides readers with essential spiritual tools and reassurance during times of uncertainty. Her message of hope and preparation will resonate with believers seeking clarity and purpose in their relationship with Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "I Believe in God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Maria H. Thomas is a cradle Catholic and devoted member of the United States Grace Force who has been blessed with five sacred missions from above. Her spiritual journey began at age twelve when she felt called to religious life and traveled to Saltillo, Mexico, to join a convent—a path redirected by papal decree but never forgotten. Her unwavering devotion has manifested through decades of service, including door-to-door gospel preaching, leadership in church ministries, and a transformative pilgrimage to Medjugorje where she received a profound blessing. She has endured substantial trials and spiritual attacks while completing this work over two years, yet her faith remains resolute as she continues spreading the Rosary's message and leading a prison ministry.
"I Believe in God" delivers illuminating guidance on recognizing prophetic signs, deepening prayer practices, and responding to Christ's imminent return with spiritual courage. Readers will encounter enlightening devotions and powerful intercessions while discovering how to live as faithful witnesses during unprecedented global upheaval. The stakes are profound: eternal salvation through conversion and recommitment to Catholic teachings, coupled with the consoling assurance that God's mercy and peace await those who prepare their hearts.
"This book has been created with guidance by the Holy Spirit to warn and inspire souls during these urgent times," said the author. "Through devotions, prayers, and messages, I pray this work strengthens faith and calls the lost back to the Church."
Published by Covenant Books, Maria H. Thomas (Guided by the Holy Spirit)'s faith-filled work provides readers with essential spiritual tools and reassurance during times of uncertainty. Her message of hope and preparation will resonate with believers seeking clarity and purpose in their relationship with Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "I Believe in God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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