Recent Release, "LETTING GO AND TRUSTING GOD'S PLAN FOR YOUR LIFE," from Covenant Books Author Stephany D. Baker, Guides Readers from Invisible Pain to Invaluable Purpose
Vallejo, CA, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephany D. Baker has completed a new book, "LETTING GO AND TRUSTING GOD'S PLAN FOR YOUR LIFE": Lessons from the Life of Leah, which explores the quietly compelling narrative of a biblical woman whose ancient struggle resonates profoundly with contemporary hearts. Through the lens of Leah's journey from overlooked to overcomer, Baker examines the universal experience of feeling unseen, wrestling with comparison, and exhausting oneself in pursuit of love that seems perpetually distant. Yet nestled within Genesis lies a narrative arc that culminates not in bitterness but in radical transformation—a moment when Leah ceased her desperate striving and surrendered to divine love, declaring, "This time I will praise the Lord."
Rev. Stephany D. Baker brings authentic vulnerability and hard-won wisdom to this exploration. Her own path through heartbreak, devastating loss, and spiritual breakthrough infuses these pages with candid compassion. Having navigated the crushing disappointment of divorce after years of devoted faith, endured the unimaginable grief of three miscarriages including the loss of her son at five months, and emerged transformed rather than broken, Baker writes from intimate knowledge of the valleys where only God's presence sustains. Her quarter-century in higher education leadership, formally serving as Stanford University's inaugural Assistant Vice President for community and culture in External Relations, and calling as a spiritual mentor to women provide both intellectual rigor and pastoral tenderness to her message.
"LETTING GO AND TRUSTING GOD'S PLAN FOR YOUR LIFE" illuminates how surrendering human approval becomes the gateway to divine purpose and unexpected joy. Readers will discover practical wisdom woven through spiritually rich reflection, learning how validation-seeking transforms into praise-offering, and how the intersection of brokenness and faith births wholeness. This book serves as a roadmap for anyone navigating seasons of invisibility, comparison, or loss—offering the liberating truth that letting go unlocks the abundant life awaiting on the other side of surrender.
"Through this book, I invite readers to experience the profound peace and freedom that flows from complete surrender to God's perfect plan," said author Stephany D. Baker.
Published by Covenant Books, Stephany D. Baker's stirring work empowers readers to release the exhausting pursuit of human validation and embrace divine love. This testament to God's faithfulness transforms grief into purpose and invisibility into invaluable significance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "LETTING GO AND TRUSTING GOD'S PLAN FOR YOUR LIFE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Rev. Stephany D. Baker brings authentic vulnerability and hard-won wisdom to this exploration. Her own path through heartbreak, devastating loss, and spiritual breakthrough infuses these pages with candid compassion. Having navigated the crushing disappointment of divorce after years of devoted faith, endured the unimaginable grief of three miscarriages including the loss of her son at five months, and emerged transformed rather than broken, Baker writes from intimate knowledge of the valleys where only God's presence sustains. Her quarter-century in higher education leadership, formally serving as Stanford University's inaugural Assistant Vice President for community and culture in External Relations, and calling as a spiritual mentor to women provide both intellectual rigor and pastoral tenderness to her message.
"LETTING GO AND TRUSTING GOD'S PLAN FOR YOUR LIFE" illuminates how surrendering human approval becomes the gateway to divine purpose and unexpected joy. Readers will discover practical wisdom woven through spiritually rich reflection, learning how validation-seeking transforms into praise-offering, and how the intersection of brokenness and faith births wholeness. This book serves as a roadmap for anyone navigating seasons of invisibility, comparison, or loss—offering the liberating truth that letting go unlocks the abundant life awaiting on the other side of surrender.
"Through this book, I invite readers to experience the profound peace and freedom that flows from complete surrender to God's perfect plan," said author Stephany D. Baker.
Published by Covenant Books, Stephany D. Baker's stirring work empowers readers to release the exhausting pursuit of human validation and embrace divine love. This testament to God's faithfulness transforms grief into purpose and invisibility into invaluable significance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "LETTING GO AND TRUSTING GOD'S PLAN FOR YOUR LIFE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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