Recent Release, "Walking the Passion...," by Laurie Fio, Invites Readers to Experience the Passion Through Mary's Eyes During Profound Spiritual Struggle
Dixon, CA, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Fio has completed a new book, "Walking the Passion with Mary," which offers a contemplative journey alongside the mother of Jesus through the most pivotal moments of Christian history. This prayerful work guides readers from the agony in the garden through the Crucifixion and into the tomb, exploring the raw emotional landscape that Mary herself navigated as she witnessed God's redemptive plan unfold. By walking these sacred events with Mary as a spiritual guide, readers encounter the profound questions that arise when witnessing divine will in action and discover how to anchor themselves in the Father's purposes even when circumstances seem unbearable.
As an award-winning artist and contemplative Catholic, Laurie Fio brings her characteristic depth and creativity to this stirring exploration of faith. Her background as a teacher of art and literature, combined with her lived experience as a wife, mother, and grandmother, infuses her writing with authenticity and wisdom drawn from daily spiritual practice. She holds bachelor of arts degrees in both English and psychology from the University of California, Davis, and her work consistently reflects a commitment to evoking meaningful emotional and spiritual responses in her audience. Her passion for sharing God's message of hope shines through every page.
In "Walking the Passion with Mary," Fio presents readers with an enlightening meditation on discipleship, surrender, and the transformative power of remaining united with Christ's will during life's darkest hours. The themes woven throughout this spiritually rich work speak to the universal human experience of doubt, fear, and the search for meaning when confronted with suffering. Readers will discover how Mary's example illuminates a path toward deeper faith, how to hold space for their own questions while trusting in divine providence, and ultimately, how to prepare their hearts for the resurrection joy that follows sacrifice. This intimate encounter with the mother of God reveals the beauty of inviting her presence into one's personal spiritual journey.
"Through writing this work," said the author, "I discovered that exploring Mary's perspective during the Passion allowed me to ask the very questions my own heart harbored, and in doing so, I found a deeper peace in my faith."
Published by Covenant Books, Laurie Fio's restorative work offers readers a contemplative pathway toward spiritual fortitude and renewed hope. This book stands as a testament to the healing power of prayerful reflection and the profound grace available to those who dare to walk with Mary through suffering toward resurrection.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Walking the Passion with Mary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As an award-winning artist and contemplative Catholic, Laurie Fio brings her characteristic depth and creativity to this stirring exploration of faith. Her background as a teacher of art and literature, combined with her lived experience as a wife, mother, and grandmother, infuses her writing with authenticity and wisdom drawn from daily spiritual practice. She holds bachelor of arts degrees in both English and psychology from the University of California, Davis, and her work consistently reflects a commitment to evoking meaningful emotional and spiritual responses in her audience. Her passion for sharing God's message of hope shines through every page.
In "Walking the Passion with Mary," Fio presents readers with an enlightening meditation on discipleship, surrender, and the transformative power of remaining united with Christ's will during life's darkest hours. The themes woven throughout this spiritually rich work speak to the universal human experience of doubt, fear, and the search for meaning when confronted with suffering. Readers will discover how Mary's example illuminates a path toward deeper faith, how to hold space for their own questions while trusting in divine providence, and ultimately, how to prepare their hearts for the resurrection joy that follows sacrifice. This intimate encounter with the mother of God reveals the beauty of inviting her presence into one's personal spiritual journey.
"Through writing this work," said the author, "I discovered that exploring Mary's perspective during the Passion allowed me to ask the very questions my own heart harbored, and in doing so, I found a deeper peace in my faith."
Published by Covenant Books, Laurie Fio's restorative work offers readers a contemplative pathway toward spiritual fortitude and renewed hope. This book stands as a testament to the healing power of prayerful reflection and the profound grace available to those who dare to walk with Mary through suffering toward resurrection.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Walking the Passion with Mary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories