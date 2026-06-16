Recent Release, "The Earrings," from Covenant Books Author Lisa Ellison, Presents a Haunting Mystery Where an Enigmatic Artifact Draws Its Possessors Into Disappearance
Ellenboro, NC, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Ellison has completed a new book, "The Earrings," which explores the terrifying legend surrounding an ornamental tree and the precious items it holds. When individuals acquire these artifacts, they vanish without a trace, leaving behind only unanswered questions and desperate families searching for answers. The narrative unfolds through interconnected stories of those drawn to the earring tree, each convinced they can be the exception to the curse that has claimed so many before them.
Lisa brings her own life experience to her storytelling, having found solace and creative expression through writing for many years. As a devoted wife and mother to her daughter and special needs son, she understands the depths of human connection and the vulnerabilities that drive people to take extraordinary risks. Her empathy for her characters shines through in their struggles and motivations, creating authentic emotional resonance throughout the tale.
In "The Earrings," Ellison crafts a spine-tingling exploration of obsession, mystery, and the dangerous allure of the unknown. Readers will confront profound questions about fate, free will, and whether some secrets are meant to remain buried. The tension builds as each character's destiny intertwines with the ethereal earrings, leading toward a revelation that challenges everything they believed about the legend's origins.
"I have always loved writing because it is calming for me," said Ellison. "I hope that you enjoy my book and that God blesses you through its pages."
Published by Covenant Books, Lisa Ellison's riveting work captivates readers with a mystery that transcends ordinary thriller conventions. This novel will leave audiences questioning the supernatural and contemplating the consequences of unchecked desire.
Readers who wish to experience this haunting work can purchase "The Earrings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Lisa brings her own life experience to her storytelling, having found solace and creative expression through writing for many years. As a devoted wife and mother to her daughter and special needs son, she understands the depths of human connection and the vulnerabilities that drive people to take extraordinary risks. Her empathy for her characters shines through in their struggles and motivations, creating authentic emotional resonance throughout the tale.
In "The Earrings," Ellison crafts a spine-tingling exploration of obsession, mystery, and the dangerous allure of the unknown. Readers will confront profound questions about fate, free will, and whether some secrets are meant to remain buried. The tension builds as each character's destiny intertwines with the ethereal earrings, leading toward a revelation that challenges everything they believed about the legend's origins.
"I have always loved writing because it is calming for me," said Ellison. "I hope that you enjoy my book and that God blesses you through its pages."
Published by Covenant Books, Lisa Ellison's riveting work captivates readers with a mystery that transcends ordinary thriller conventions. This novel will leave audiences questioning the supernatural and contemplating the consequences of unchecked desire.
Readers who wish to experience this haunting work can purchase "The Earrings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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