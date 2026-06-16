Recent release, "Butterfly Kisses," from Covenant Books author J. Ann Booker-Barham, offers a personal guide for mothers navigating the sacred responsibility of new life
Mount Airy, NC, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. Ann Booker-Barham and Uncle have completed a new book, "Butterfly Kisses: A Christmas Story," designed for those standing at one of life's most profound crossroads—the moment of discovering new mothers are trustees for two souls. Whether a pregnancy arrives as a cherished plan, an unexpected surprise, or through circumstances beyond one's control, this tender work speaks directly to the heart of every mother facing uncertainty about the path ahead. The narrative explores the irreplaceable bond between mother and unborn child, recognizing that in our most vulnerable and frightening seasons, genuine answers emerge not from the world's temporary solutions, but from a source far greater.
The authors bring decades of lived wisdom to these pages. Bill and Judy Barham—known as Uncle and Grand—have collaborated for fifty-five years, their partnership deepened by a spiritual connection that allows them to speak in perfect harmony about matters of the soul. Living at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in a place many recognize as Mayberry RFD, they have built a life centered on one truth: love endures. Their story began with quiet perception, dedication, and the kind of authentic commitment that transforms ordinary moments into eternal ones. This shared journey of over half a century infuses every word with authenticity and grace.
"Butterfly Kisses" invites readers to discover bridges built not by today's transient experts, but by the Creator Himself—bridges of love and truth that lead to life, peace, and joy. The book challenges society's calculated answers about unborn life, calling readers to recognize that babies are not clinical concepts but celebrations, fiestas of divine purpose. These pages illuminate what happens when we align our choices with our Father's plan: our stories transform from scattered fragments into precious scrapbooks, keepsakes of love for ourselves and all creation. Readers will encounter a spiritual perspective that honors both the dignity of motherhood and the sacred worth of the life being carried.
"Our deepest desire is to reach the hearts of women who wonder if there is truly a way forward filled with love rather than loss," said author J. Ann Booker-Barham and Uncle. "We wanted to show that when we choose God's design over the world's answers, we don't lose—we gain everything."
Published by Covenant Books, J. Ann Booker-Barham and Uncle's faith-filled work provides solace and clarity during life's most pivotal decisions. This book reaches out with both heart and hand to transform fear into hope and uncertainty into purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Butterfly Kisses" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The authors bring decades of lived wisdom to these pages. Bill and Judy Barham—known as Uncle and Grand—have collaborated for fifty-five years, their partnership deepened by a spiritual connection that allows them to speak in perfect harmony about matters of the soul. Living at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in a place many recognize as Mayberry RFD, they have built a life centered on one truth: love endures. Their story began with quiet perception, dedication, and the kind of authentic commitment that transforms ordinary moments into eternal ones. This shared journey of over half a century infuses every word with authenticity and grace.
"Butterfly Kisses" invites readers to discover bridges built not by today's transient experts, but by the Creator Himself—bridges of love and truth that lead to life, peace, and joy. The book challenges society's calculated answers about unborn life, calling readers to recognize that babies are not clinical concepts but celebrations, fiestas of divine purpose. These pages illuminate what happens when we align our choices with our Father's plan: our stories transform from scattered fragments into precious scrapbooks, keepsakes of love for ourselves and all creation. Readers will encounter a spiritual perspective that honors both the dignity of motherhood and the sacred worth of the life being carried.
"Our deepest desire is to reach the hearts of women who wonder if there is truly a way forward filled with love rather than loss," said author J. Ann Booker-Barham and Uncle. "We wanted to show that when we choose God's design over the world's answers, we don't lose—we gain everything."
Published by Covenant Books, J. Ann Booker-Barham and Uncle's faith-filled work provides solace and clarity during life's most pivotal decisions. This book reaches out with both heart and hand to transform fear into hope and uncertainty into purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Butterfly Kisses" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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