Recent Release, "A Blessed Journey," from Covenant Books Author Linda Lenz, Offers Expectant Mothers a Faith-Centered Guide to Nurture Their Bond with God
Yellville, AR, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Lenz has completed a new book, titled, "A Blessed Journey: A Child is on the Way," a spiritually rich resource designed specifically for women experiencing pregnancy. Recognizing the profound significance of this transformative season, Lenz crafted this tender volume to address the deepest aspects of motherhood—the bond between a woman and her child, and equally important, her connection to the divine. Throughout its pages, Scripture verses serve as anchors of encouragement, inviting readers to deepen their faith while preparing their hearts for the sacred responsibility ahead.
The author brings decades of devotional dedication to this work. At seventy-five, Linda Lenz has lived a life centered on her relationship with the Lord God Almighty. Her commitment to biblical study is unwavering—she reads through the entire Bible annually and has maintained this practice for many years. Beyond personal faith, she has served her community in extraordinary ways, leading Bible studies at a Christian men's and boys' ranch, serving as a certified Christian prison counselor, and teaching biblical principles to those struggling with addiction. Her three sons, one daughter, and five grandchildren have witnessed her living testimony firsthand. This accumulation of spiritual wisdom and maternal experience infuses every page of her new offering.
"A Blessed Journey" explores the intricate relationship between a woman's walk with Christ and her journey into motherhood. The book's central message resonates with both expectant mothers and the men who support them, presenting Scripture-saturated encouragement at every turn. Readers will discover that pregnancy is not merely a physical transformation but a profound spiritual opportunity; a time to cultivate deeper faith while preparing to nurture a new life. Through her words, Lenz invites women to embrace this blessed season with renewed purpose and strengthened conviction.
"I felt deeply called to write this book for all those women who are expecting a child," said Lenz. "Within these pages lies a message about nurturing one's relationship with our Lord while simultaneously cultivating a loving bond with your child. My prayer is that both mothers and fathers will find encouragement and spiritual grounding as they embark on this beautiful journey."
Published by Covenant Books, Linda Lenz's heartwarming work provides expectant mothers and their families with a biblically grounded companion during one of life's most sacred seasons. This book stands as a testament to the transformative power of faith during pivotal moments of growth and change.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Blessed Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings decades of devotional dedication to this work. At seventy-five, Linda Lenz has lived a life centered on her relationship with the Lord God Almighty. Her commitment to biblical study is unwavering—she reads through the entire Bible annually and has maintained this practice for many years. Beyond personal faith, she has served her community in extraordinary ways, leading Bible studies at a Christian men's and boys' ranch, serving as a certified Christian prison counselor, and teaching biblical principles to those struggling with addiction. Her three sons, one daughter, and five grandchildren have witnessed her living testimony firsthand. This accumulation of spiritual wisdom and maternal experience infuses every page of her new offering.
"A Blessed Journey" explores the intricate relationship between a woman's walk with Christ and her journey into motherhood. The book's central message resonates with both expectant mothers and the men who support them, presenting Scripture-saturated encouragement at every turn. Readers will discover that pregnancy is not merely a physical transformation but a profound spiritual opportunity; a time to cultivate deeper faith while preparing to nurture a new life. Through her words, Lenz invites women to embrace this blessed season with renewed purpose and strengthened conviction.
"I felt deeply called to write this book for all those women who are expecting a child," said Lenz. "Within these pages lies a message about nurturing one's relationship with our Lord while simultaneously cultivating a loving bond with your child. My prayer is that both mothers and fathers will find encouragement and spiritual grounding as they embark on this beautiful journey."
Published by Covenant Books, Linda Lenz's heartwarming work provides expectant mothers and their families with a biblically grounded companion during one of life's most sacred seasons. This book stands as a testament to the transformative power of faith during pivotal moments of growth and change.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Blessed Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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