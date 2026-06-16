Recent Release, "Ocean Tree of Hope," from Covenant Books Author Shartelle Fears, Celebrates Kindness, Teamwork, and Hope in a Vibrant Underwater Adventure
Murrieta, CA, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shartelle Fears has completed a new book, "Ocean Tree of Hope," a captivating children's tale that plunges readers into a shimmering coral realm where magic fades without compassion. When the Ocean Tree of Kindness begins to wane, Grace the Sea Turtle embarks on an extraordinary quest alongside her devoted companions: Myles the joyful Dolphin, Leon the blue fish, and wise Octavia. Together, they venture through treacherous waters to collect Sea Shell Wishes from ocean creatures, discovering that everyone possesses the ability to dream larger and reach further than they ever imagined possible.
The author draws from her profound experience as a devoted wife, college counselor, mother of four, and proud grandmother of eight. Throughout her career, Shartelle has championed students pursuing their educational aspirations, instilling in them the resilience and determination needed to overcome obstacles. Her passion for guiding others toward success infuses every page of this narrative with authenticity and warmth. Inspired by the breathtaking splendor, generous spirit, industrious communities, and vivacious essence of Anguilla, Shartelle merged her adventurous nature with innovative technology to craft this enchanting story for young readers.
"Ocean Tree of Hope" explores profound themes of unity, individual purpose, and how seemingly insignificant gestures ripple outward to create tremendous waves of transformation. Readers will journey alongside Grace and her allies as they confront obstacles—from a cunning eel to a disgruntled crab—ultimately discovering that even the most profound darkness yields to brilliant illumination when hearts unite in common purpose. With stunning undersea vistas rendered in Pixar-style artistry, this tale reminds young adventurers that hope flourishes wherever kindness takes root, and together, anything becomes achievable.
"Through creating this story, I discovered that children possess an innate understanding of compassion's power," said Fears. "My hope is that young readers will recognize themselves in Grace's journey and embrace their own ability to spark positive change in the world around them."
Published by Covenant Books, Shartelle Fears's uplifting work inspires young readers to cultivate hope and embrace the strength found in friendship. A meaningful portion of proceeds supports young mothers and families navigating financial hardship.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Ocean Tree of Hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author draws from her profound experience as a devoted wife, college counselor, mother of four, and proud grandmother of eight. Throughout her career, Shartelle has championed students pursuing their educational aspirations, instilling in them the resilience and determination needed to overcome obstacles. Her passion for guiding others toward success infuses every page of this narrative with authenticity and warmth. Inspired by the breathtaking splendor, generous spirit, industrious communities, and vivacious essence of Anguilla, Shartelle merged her adventurous nature with innovative technology to craft this enchanting story for young readers.
"Ocean Tree of Hope" explores profound themes of unity, individual purpose, and how seemingly insignificant gestures ripple outward to create tremendous waves of transformation. Readers will journey alongside Grace and her allies as they confront obstacles—from a cunning eel to a disgruntled crab—ultimately discovering that even the most profound darkness yields to brilliant illumination when hearts unite in common purpose. With stunning undersea vistas rendered in Pixar-style artistry, this tale reminds young adventurers that hope flourishes wherever kindness takes root, and together, anything becomes achievable.
"Through creating this story, I discovered that children possess an innate understanding of compassion's power," said Fears. "My hope is that young readers will recognize themselves in Grace's journey and embrace their own ability to spark positive change in the world around them."
Published by Covenant Books, Shartelle Fears's uplifting work inspires young readers to cultivate hope and embrace the strength found in friendship. A meaningful portion of proceeds supports young mothers and families navigating financial hardship.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Ocean Tree of Hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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