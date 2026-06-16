Author Ronald Abud’s Book, “A Guide to Truth for the Jehovah’s Witness: What the Bible Says about Jesus,” Demonstrates Beyond a Doubt That Jesus is the Eternal Son of God
Recent release “A Guide to Truth for the Jehovah’s Witness: What the Bible Says about Jesus” from Covenant Books author Ronald Abud is based on biblical texts, supported at times by excerpts borrowed from historic Greek and Hebrew manuscripts.
Arlington, VA, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Abud, who completed his undergraduate work many years ago at Covenant College, Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, has completed his new book, “A Guide to Truth for the Jehovah’s Witness: What the Bible Says about Jesus”: proves not only that the Watchtower Society allegation is without merit, but shows how impossible what it alleges would have been for the early church to undertake and accomplish.
Author Ronald Abud majored in biblical studies, including two years of “Koine” (Hellenistic) Greek. These many years later, he returned to refresh himself in the Greek he had learned, taking that learning to a higher level of understanding, using textbooks and online resources. He does not claim to be an expert in the Greek language. When necessary, to ensure accuracy, he has relied upon expert translators for assistance.
The author is not formally trained in Hebrew. All of the Hebrew to English translations are the result of careful research and reliance upon experts in the field.
Abud writes, “The foundation of the JW religion is based upon a false premise, which is a misunderstanding of Deuteronomy 6:4, which indicates that the Lord God is One God. The perception is that the Lord God, the Creator of all that exists, the One Who created in mankind the ability to procreate, did not, could not Himself, beget a son. However, scripture could not be clearer (even as the NWT itself indicates [John 1:14 and Hebrews 1:5]) that Jesus Christ is God’s Only Begotten (not adopted) Son. Being the Begotten of God means that Jesus is of the same essence, substance, and nature as the Father Who begot Him. Nevertheless, despite what is clear in both scripture and the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures (NWT), the Watchtower Society insists that the One Who is begotten from the Father is an archangel.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ronald Abud’s new book states that God’s truth does not change.
Readers can purchase “A Guide to Truth for the Jehovah’s Witness: What the Bible Says about Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Ronald Abud majored in biblical studies, including two years of “Koine” (Hellenistic) Greek. These many years later, he returned to refresh himself in the Greek he had learned, taking that learning to a higher level of understanding, using textbooks and online resources. He does not claim to be an expert in the Greek language. When necessary, to ensure accuracy, he has relied upon expert translators for assistance.
The author is not formally trained in Hebrew. All of the Hebrew to English translations are the result of careful research and reliance upon experts in the field.
Abud writes, “The foundation of the JW religion is based upon a false premise, which is a misunderstanding of Deuteronomy 6:4, which indicates that the Lord God is One God. The perception is that the Lord God, the Creator of all that exists, the One Who created in mankind the ability to procreate, did not, could not Himself, beget a son. However, scripture could not be clearer (even as the NWT itself indicates [John 1:14 and Hebrews 1:5]) that Jesus Christ is God’s Only Begotten (not adopted) Son. Being the Begotten of God means that Jesus is of the same essence, substance, and nature as the Father Who begot Him. Nevertheless, despite what is clear in both scripture and the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures (NWT), the Watchtower Society insists that the One Who is begotten from the Father is an archangel.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ronald Abud’s new book states that God’s truth does not change.
Readers can purchase “A Guide to Truth for the Jehovah’s Witness: What the Bible Says about Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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