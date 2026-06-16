Author Michael D. Clark EdD’s New Book, “Woven Tales of Greek Mythology,” is a Restorative Work That Synchronizes Greek Myths Into a Single Chronological Narrative
Recent release “Woven Tales of Greek Mythology: With Correlations from Biblical, Apocryphal, and Other Ancient Judeo-Christian Texts” from Covenant Books author Michael D. Clark EdD is a compelling read that presents the myths of Ancient Greece as a single, cohesive narrative, while also offering parallels to Judeo-Christian texts.
Lacey, WA, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael D. Clark EdD, a loving husband and father, has completed his new book, “Woven Tales of Greek Mythology: With Correlations from Biblical, Apocryphal, and Other Ancient Judeo-Christian Texts”: a fascinating series that reframes Ancient Greek myths as a single, cohesive narrative, returning them as closely to their original version as possible.
Author Michael D. Clark holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Ashford University, a master of public administration degree from Villanova University, and a doctorate in education from Liberty University. He is actively engaged in his community and, among many other things, has been a teacher, a minister, a city planning commissioner, a banker, a soccer coach, a Boy Scouts leader, and a disaster services government liaison for the American Red Cross. Dr. Clark is also a fervent reader of history, mythology, and scripture.
“Zeus is well-known for his affairs, but it was an oracle's prophecy that drove his behavior,” writes Dr. Clark. “It foretold that Gaia (Mother Earth) would send her children, the Giants, to depose the Olympian gods and that the gods would lose without the help of a mortal. Under the Giants' rule, all mankind would suffer and die. Knowing that no human could stand against the mighty Giants, Zeus resolved to sire a demigod-a mortal offspring possessing his godly strength and the ability to defeat their foes. To raise up a savior, however, was a complicated matter. Zeus's wife, Hera, was the goddess of marriage and fidelity; and she would do everything within her power to ensure no illegitimate child of Zeus ever attained such glory...
“‘Woven Tales of Greek Mythology’ is a restorative work that returns the Greek myths to their most likely original versions. This timeless epic is now able, once again, to be fully enjoyed as a single cohesive story told chronologically and without continuity errors! Enter a world of gods and demigods, where heroes must rise to overcome unimaginable monsters and prove themselves worthy of heaven.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael D. Clark EdD’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of mythology and scripture, which sparked an interest in the relationship between ancient-world mythologies and Christian beliefs. With over 260 side-by-side comparisons of correlations to biblical, apocryphal, and other ancient Judeo-Christian texts, readers will be able to unlock the coded storytelling of Greek mythology with its use of symbolism and allegory like never before.
Readers can purchase “Woven Tales of Greek Mythology: With Correlations from Biblical, Apocryphal, and Other Ancient Judeo-Christian Texts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Michael D. Clark holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Ashford University, a master of public administration degree from Villanova University, and a doctorate in education from Liberty University. He is actively engaged in his community and, among many other things, has been a teacher, a minister, a city planning commissioner, a banker, a soccer coach, a Boy Scouts leader, and a disaster services government liaison for the American Red Cross. Dr. Clark is also a fervent reader of history, mythology, and scripture.
“Zeus is well-known for his affairs, but it was an oracle's prophecy that drove his behavior,” writes Dr. Clark. “It foretold that Gaia (Mother Earth) would send her children, the Giants, to depose the Olympian gods and that the gods would lose without the help of a mortal. Under the Giants' rule, all mankind would suffer and die. Knowing that no human could stand against the mighty Giants, Zeus resolved to sire a demigod-a mortal offspring possessing his godly strength and the ability to defeat their foes. To raise up a savior, however, was a complicated matter. Zeus's wife, Hera, was the goddess of marriage and fidelity; and she would do everything within her power to ensure no illegitimate child of Zeus ever attained such glory...
“‘Woven Tales of Greek Mythology’ is a restorative work that returns the Greek myths to their most likely original versions. This timeless epic is now able, once again, to be fully enjoyed as a single cohesive story told chronologically and without continuity errors! Enter a world of gods and demigods, where heroes must rise to overcome unimaginable monsters and prove themselves worthy of heaven.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael D. Clark EdD’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of mythology and scripture, which sparked an interest in the relationship between ancient-world mythologies and Christian beliefs. With over 260 side-by-side comparisons of correlations to biblical, apocryphal, and other ancient Judeo-Christian texts, readers will be able to unlock the coded storytelling of Greek mythology with its use of symbolism and allegory like never before.
Readers can purchase “Woven Tales of Greek Mythology: With Correlations from Biblical, Apocryphal, and Other Ancient Judeo-Christian Texts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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