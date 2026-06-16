Author Michael D. Clark EdD’s New Book, “Woven Tales of Greek Mythology,” is a Restorative Work That Synchronizes Greek Myths Into a Single Chronological Narrative

Recent release “Woven Tales of Greek Mythology: With Correlations from Biblical, Apocryphal, and Other Ancient Judeo-Christian Texts” from Covenant Books author Michael D. Clark EdD is a compelling read that presents the myths of Ancient Greece as a single, cohesive narrative, while also offering parallels to Judeo-Christian texts.