Recent Release, "BRIAN," from Covenant Books Author Brian Christensen, Examines Whether an Ordinary Man Might Carry an Extraordinary Calling from the Divine
Omaha, NE, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brian Christensen has completed a new book, "BRIAN": Prophet of God? that invites readers into a profound spiritual investigation. The narrative wrestles with a deeply personal question: Is the author truly a prophet of God, or merely a sincere believer grappling with divine purpose? Rather than claiming certainty, Christensen humbly presents his journey—the moments when he felt called to deliver God's message to the world, echoing the Old Testament prophets who walked before him. Through candid reflection, readers encounter a man who refuses to deceive himself or others about his spiritual standing, choosing instead to let his life speak for itself.
The author draws from a lifetime of lived experience to authenticate his message. Christensen shares the failures that humbled him, the trials that tested his faith, and the grace that sustained him through both seasons. His transparency reveals someone remarkably ordinary, stripped of pretense or grandiosity, yet wrestling with extraordinary questions about purpose and divine calling. In doing so, he demonstrates that spiritual depth need not come wrapped in supernatural claims; it emerges through authentic struggle and honest reflection.
"BRIAN" addresses timeless spiritual concerns that echo through human consciousness. Readers will confront penetrating questions about reincarnation, the reality of Judgment Day, and the weight of moral accountability. Rather than offering glib answers, Christensen presents wisdom earned through experience, reminding us that our choices carry eternal consequences. Within these pages lies divine counsel meant for every reader willing to examine their own faith, their own relationship with the sacred, and their own potential calling.
"I hope readers will approach this work with open hearts and discerning minds," said Christensen. "Whether or not I am a prophet matters less than whether you discover your own truth about God and your place in His plan."
Published by Covenant Books, Brian Christensen's thought-provoking work offers spiritual seekers an honest exploration of faith and purpose. This book challenges complacency and invites genuine examination of life's deepest questions.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "BRIAN" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author draws from a lifetime of lived experience to authenticate his message. Christensen shares the failures that humbled him, the trials that tested his faith, and the grace that sustained him through both seasons. His transparency reveals someone remarkably ordinary, stripped of pretense or grandiosity, yet wrestling with extraordinary questions about purpose and divine calling. In doing so, he demonstrates that spiritual depth need not come wrapped in supernatural claims; it emerges through authentic struggle and honest reflection.
"BRIAN" addresses timeless spiritual concerns that echo through human consciousness. Readers will confront penetrating questions about reincarnation, the reality of Judgment Day, and the weight of moral accountability. Rather than offering glib answers, Christensen presents wisdom earned through experience, reminding us that our choices carry eternal consequences. Within these pages lies divine counsel meant for every reader willing to examine their own faith, their own relationship with the sacred, and their own potential calling.
"I hope readers will approach this work with open hearts and discerning minds," said Christensen. "Whether or not I am a prophet matters less than whether you discover your own truth about God and your place in His plan."
Published by Covenant Books, Brian Christensen's thought-provoking work offers spiritual seekers an honest exploration of faith and purpose. This book challenges complacency and invites genuine examination of life's deepest questions.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "BRIAN" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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