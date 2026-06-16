Recent Release, "Enemies Within and Without," from Covenant Books Author Pastor Lorraine Davis, Explores How Believers Can Conquer Spiritual and Emotional Adversaries
Stanfield, OR, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Lorraine Davis has completed a new book, "Enemies Within and Without: Conquering the Enemies of Our Soul," which addresses a struggle facing countless believers—the internal battles of rejection, shame, and fear that sabotage spiritual growth and relational health. Through biblical instruction and guided prayers empowered by the Holy Spirit, this transformative work reveals practical pathways toward liberation. The book's central truth is both liberating and profound: every believer possesses the gift of choice and can intentionally pursue a life defined by grace, peace, and authentic connection with Yeshua.
Davis brings hard-won wisdom to these pages, shaped by decades of counseling experience and personal spiritual discovery. Her journey included navigating painful questions about submission, headship, and the nature of relational truth within faith communities. Through rigorous study of original Hebrew and Greek texts, ancient biblical sources, and comparative traditions, she moved beyond rigid interpretations toward deeper understanding. Her pursuit of clarity transformed not only her own faith but became the catalyst for helping countless others—particularly women—break free from spiritual bondage and reclaim their calling as powerful believers aligned with God's original design.
"Enemies Within and Without" addresses the root causes of relational fracture and spiritual stagnation with unflinching honesty. Readers will discover how knowing the enemy becomes the foundation for healing, how tradition can obscure biblical truth, and how the freedom purchased through covenant relationship with the Messiah extends to every area of life. This book challenges believers to move beyond religious performance toward intimate relationship with God, offering the scriptural tools and spiritual encouragement needed to walk out victory with authenticity and faith.
"My years of counseling and personal struggle revealed that many believers are imprisoned by false beliefs about submission, authority, and God's true design for relationships," said the author. "I wrote this book to help people break through those barriers and discover the liberating truth of Scripture, so they can experience the abundant life and wholesome connections God intended for them."
Published by Covenant Books, Pastor Lorraine Davis's stirring work equips believers with biblical foundations and practical guidance for spiritual breakthrough. Readers will emerge with renewed clarity, restored relationships, and the courage to live in the fullness of their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Enemies Within and Without" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Davis brings hard-won wisdom to these pages, shaped by decades of counseling experience and personal spiritual discovery. Her journey included navigating painful questions about submission, headship, and the nature of relational truth within faith communities. Through rigorous study of original Hebrew and Greek texts, ancient biblical sources, and comparative traditions, she moved beyond rigid interpretations toward deeper understanding. Her pursuit of clarity transformed not only her own faith but became the catalyst for helping countless others—particularly women—break free from spiritual bondage and reclaim their calling as powerful believers aligned with God's original design.
"Enemies Within and Without" addresses the root causes of relational fracture and spiritual stagnation with unflinching honesty. Readers will discover how knowing the enemy becomes the foundation for healing, how tradition can obscure biblical truth, and how the freedom purchased through covenant relationship with the Messiah extends to every area of life. This book challenges believers to move beyond religious performance toward intimate relationship with God, offering the scriptural tools and spiritual encouragement needed to walk out victory with authenticity and faith.
"My years of counseling and personal struggle revealed that many believers are imprisoned by false beliefs about submission, authority, and God's true design for relationships," said the author. "I wrote this book to help people break through those barriers and discover the liberating truth of Scripture, so they can experience the abundant life and wholesome connections God intended for them."
Published by Covenant Books, Pastor Lorraine Davis's stirring work equips believers with biblical foundations and practical guidance for spiritual breakthrough. Readers will emerge with renewed clarity, restored relationships, and the courage to live in the fullness of their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Enemies Within and Without" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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