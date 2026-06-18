Pennington Biomedical Seeks Volunteers for Study on How the Body Regulates Weight
Study to explore how energy intake, energy expenditure and biological responses interact to influence body weight
Baton Rouge, LA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pennington Biomedical Research Center is recruiting men and women for a research study designed to better understand how the human body regulates weight.
The study, “Experimental Approach to Test Predictions of Body Weight Regulation Models (DIP Study),” will explore how energy intake, energy expenditure and biological responses interact to influence body weight. Findings from this research may help advance scientific understanding of metabolism and inform future approaches to obesity and weight management.
Participants in the study will take part in approximately a month of research activities, including one screening visit and three to four additional visits. The study includes both outpatient and inpatient components at Pennington Biomedical.
“This study is designed to take a comprehensive look at how the body responds to changes in diet and energy balance,” said Dr. Eric Ravussin, LSU Boyd Professor and Douglas L. Gordon Chair in Diabetes and Metabolism at Pennington Biomedical. “By carefully measuring these responses, we hope to generate new insights into the biological mechanisms that regulate body weight.”
Study procedures include collection of medical history, height and weight measurements, and body composition assessments using DXA scans. Participants will also complete dietary components, including consuming only foods provided by the research team for a short period at home.
As part of the inpatient portion of the study, participants will undergo a supervised 48-hour fasting period followed by a 48-hour liquid diet phase. Researchers will assess energy intake and energy expenditure. Additional components of the study include questionnaires related to sleep, appetite, food preferences and lifestyle factors, as well as standard screening measures such as HIV and pregnancy testing.
To qualify, participants need to Be 18-40 years old, Have a BMI below 20 OR 30 or greater, Have body weight stability for the past two months, Have no diseases that affect your body's energy balance, Be open to five-day admission at our inpatient unit in a metabolic room to measure energy expenditure and Female participants must have a regular menstrual cycle during the last six months and have never given birth to a child.
Eligible participants will receive close medical supervision throughout the study and will receive compensation of up to $1,500 for the completion of the study.
Individuals interested in participating or learning more can visit www.pbrc.edu/dip.
The study, “Experimental Approach to Test Predictions of Body Weight Regulation Models (DIP Study),” will explore how energy intake, energy expenditure and biological responses interact to influence body weight. Findings from this research may help advance scientific understanding of metabolism and inform future approaches to obesity and weight management.
Participants in the study will take part in approximately a month of research activities, including one screening visit and three to four additional visits. The study includes both outpatient and inpatient components at Pennington Biomedical.
“This study is designed to take a comprehensive look at how the body responds to changes in diet and energy balance,” said Dr. Eric Ravussin, LSU Boyd Professor and Douglas L. Gordon Chair in Diabetes and Metabolism at Pennington Biomedical. “By carefully measuring these responses, we hope to generate new insights into the biological mechanisms that regulate body weight.”
Study procedures include collection of medical history, height and weight measurements, and body composition assessments using DXA scans. Participants will also complete dietary components, including consuming only foods provided by the research team for a short period at home.
As part of the inpatient portion of the study, participants will undergo a supervised 48-hour fasting period followed by a 48-hour liquid diet phase. Researchers will assess energy intake and energy expenditure. Additional components of the study include questionnaires related to sleep, appetite, food preferences and lifestyle factors, as well as standard screening measures such as HIV and pregnancy testing.
To qualify, participants need to Be 18-40 years old, Have a BMI below 20 OR 30 or greater, Have body weight stability for the past two months, Have no diseases that affect your body's energy balance, Be open to five-day admission at our inpatient unit in a metabolic room to measure energy expenditure and Female participants must have a regular menstrual cycle during the last six months and have never given birth to a child.
Eligible participants will receive close medical supervision throughout the study and will receive compensation of up to $1,500 for the completion of the study.
Individuals interested in participating or learning more can visit www.pbrc.edu/dip.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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