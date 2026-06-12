Arundel Tree Service Continues to Grow and Service the Area with Pride - Since 1999, 30 Years of Reliable Professional Tree Care
Arundel Tree Service continues to grow and service the Anne Arundel County Maryland Area with pride - Since 1999, 30 years of reliability.
Severna Park, MD, June 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Arundel Tree Service, a family-owned and fully licensed tree care company based in Pasadena Md, has been serving the Anne Arundel, Southern Baltimore and Howard County, Maryland areas for 30 years. A full-service tree care company offering trimming, spider lift service, stump grinding, crane services, and 24-hour emergency service. Their service areas include Annapolis, Arnold, Arbutus, Pasadena, Elkridge, Camden, Centreville, Columbia, Cordova, Catonsville, Crownsville, Davidsonville, Dover, Severn, Severna Park, Lake Shore, Linthicum, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Ellicott City, Oella, Gambrills, Gibson Island, Greensboro, Goldsboro, Felton, Hartly, Hanover, Henderson, Marydel, Jessup, Fort Meade, Ridgely, Ruthsburg, Queen Anne, Woodside, Wyoming, Viola and more. New expanded service areas include, Queen Anne and Caroline County Maryland as well as Kent County Delaware.
This company's continued growth comes as demand for Reliable, Professional, Licensed and insured tree care services rises steadily across central Maryland and The Eastern Shore/Delaware Areas.
If you are a homeowner, HOA or commercial property manager in urgent need of qualified tree care, Arundel Tree Service is there to help. Arundel Tree Service answers that demand with Maryland Licensed Tree Experts on staff and the heavy equipment needed for jobs of any size and complexity. In house equipment, crews, no subcontractors, no rental equipment.
All clients get full access to the professional and affordable tree services the company has built its name on originally in Anne Arundel County and now beyond, including emergency tree service, stump grinding, tree pruning, tree removal, ornamental shaping and pruning, storm damage clean up and crane-assisted removals. Free estimates are available for all residential and commercial clients. Current and future clients can expect the same standard of work that has been provided for decades.
Learn more about specialized tree care services by visiting www.arundeltreeservice.com or simply call today for a free no obligation estimate 410-439-1900
This company's continued growth comes as demand for Reliable, Professional, Licensed and insured tree care services rises steadily across central Maryland and The Eastern Shore/Delaware Areas.
If you are a homeowner, HOA or commercial property manager in urgent need of qualified tree care, Arundel Tree Service is there to help. Arundel Tree Service answers that demand with Maryland Licensed Tree Experts on staff and the heavy equipment needed for jobs of any size and complexity. In house equipment, crews, no subcontractors, no rental equipment.
All clients get full access to the professional and affordable tree services the company has built its name on originally in Anne Arundel County and now beyond, including emergency tree service, stump grinding, tree pruning, tree removal, ornamental shaping and pruning, storm damage clean up and crane-assisted removals. Free estimates are available for all residential and commercial clients. Current and future clients can expect the same standard of work that has been provided for decades.
Learn more about specialized tree care services by visiting www.arundeltreeservice.com or simply call today for a free no obligation estimate 410-439-1900
Contact
Arundel Tree ServiceContact
Amy Gilliss
410-439-1900
www.ArundelTreeService.com
Amy Gilliss
410-439-1900
www.ArundelTreeService.com
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