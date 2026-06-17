Author Fabian Comrie’s New Book, "Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story," Depicts a Caribbean Community's Fight for Independence Following the Emancipation of Slavery

Recent release “Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Fabian Comrie is a compelling historical fiction that follows a post-emancipation Caribbean community who struggle against the wealthy elites aiming to dominate their island and strip it of all its resources.