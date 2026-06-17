Author Fabian Comrie’s New Book, "Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story," Depicts a Caribbean Community's Fight for Independence Following the Emancipation of Slavery
Recent release “Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Fabian Comrie is a compelling historical fiction that follows a post-emancipation Caribbean community who struggle against the wealthy elites aiming to dominate their island and strip it of all its resources.
Greensboro, NC, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fabian Comrie, a Jamaican-born writer and former US soldier whose work centered on historical fiction rooted in Caribbean life and culture, has completed his new book, “Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story”: a riveting novel that follows a former plantation owner and his freed slaves who must rally their community together in order to fight back against the wealthy and powerful elites looking to take control of their island.
“‘Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story’ is a gripping historical action adventure focusing on a post-emancipation Caribbean community’s struggle against the tyrannical elites. The story is compelling, relatable, and relevant,” writes Comrie.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Fabian Comrie’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this spellbinding journey, highlighting Caribbean culture alongside the struggles of the colonial years in the West Indies. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“‘Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story’ is a gripping historical action adventure focusing on a post-emancipation Caribbean community’s struggle against the tyrannical elites. The story is compelling, relatable, and relevant,” writes Comrie.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Fabian Comrie’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this spellbinding journey, highlighting Caribbean culture alongside the struggles of the colonial years in the West Indies. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Fellowship and Service: A Caribbean Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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