Recent Release, "Woody the Worthless Flop-Eared Donkey," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Glen Carroll, Follows a Humble Donkey's Journey to Discover His Purpose
Gilbert, LA, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Glen Carroll has completed a new children's book, "Woody the Worthless Flop-Eared Donkey," that introduces young readers to a protagonist whose life takes an unexpected turn. Woody has drifted through existence in unremarkable fashion until the day arrives when he discovers he has meaningful work to accomplish. From this pivotal moment, everything changes, setting him on a path filled with adventure and transformation that will reshape his entire world.
Carroll's deep faith foundation, nurtured in the farming community of Gilbert, Louisiana, where he was raised, infuses his storytelling with authentic spiritual warmth. Growing up in a Christian household where his mother faithfully brought him and his brothers to church, he developed a profound love for biblical narratives and their timeless lessons. These influences shaped his conviction that stories possess the power to touch young hearts and minds.
In "Woody the Worthless Flop-Eared Donkey," Carroll crafts a tale about discovering one's true calling and the transformative joy that comes with purpose. Readers will journey alongside Woody as he moves from profound sadness into radiant happiness, learning that every creature—no matter how ordinary—carries within themselves the capacity for greatness. The narrative resonates with themes of self-worth, divine calling, and the courage required to embrace one's destiny.
"I hope this story plants a smile on children's faces and fills their hearts with joy," said the author.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Glen Carroll's heartwarming work offers young readers an uplifting exploration of purpose and belonging that will leave them inspired and encouraged.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Woody the Worthless Flop-Eared Donkey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Carroll's deep faith foundation, nurtured in the farming community of Gilbert, Louisiana, where he was raised, infuses his storytelling with authentic spiritual warmth. Growing up in a Christian household where his mother faithfully brought him and his brothers to church, he developed a profound love for biblical narratives and their timeless lessons. These influences shaped his conviction that stories possess the power to touch young hearts and minds.
In "Woody the Worthless Flop-Eared Donkey," Carroll crafts a tale about discovering one's true calling and the transformative joy that comes with purpose. Readers will journey alongside Woody as he moves from profound sadness into radiant happiness, learning that every creature—no matter how ordinary—carries within themselves the capacity for greatness. The narrative resonates with themes of self-worth, divine calling, and the courage required to embrace one's destiny.
"I hope this story plants a smile on children's faces and fills their hearts with joy," said the author.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Glen Carroll's heartwarming work offers young readers an uplifting exploration of purpose and belonging that will leave them inspired and encouraged.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Woody the Worthless Flop-Eared Donkey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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