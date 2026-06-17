Recent Release, "Standing on the Promises of God," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Terri Yvette Taylor, Offers a Stirring Message of Healing and Hope
Boston, MA, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Terri Yvette Taylor has completed a new book, "Standing on the Promises of God," a collection of sermons and messages designed to remind readers that regardless of what they have endured—especially during the pandemic and beyond—they remain secure in God's hands. Drawing from Scripture, particularly John 10:28-29, Taylor emphasizes that no force on earth can separate believers from divine protection and care. This gentle reminder arrives at a critical moment, when so many are navigating uncertainty and seeking reassurance that God's faithfulness remains constant.
Elder Taylor brings decades of ministerial/pastoral experience and spiritual devotion to her work. An ordained elder and retired college professor, she has served in ministry for thirty-four years. Her journey has taken her across the nation and internationally as a worship leader, preacher, and lecturer, allowing her to connect with diverse audiences while maintaining an unwavering commitment to advancing God's Kingdom. Taylor's life testimony, "I wouldn't take nothin' for my journey now", reflects her conviction that God fulfills every promise He makes.
"Standing on the Promises of God" by Terri Yvette Taylor explores themes of divine faithfulness, supernatural provision, and the transformative power of the Holy Spirit. Readers will discover that God's promises are not merely comforting words but absolute guarantees upon which they can build their lives. Taylor weaves together biblical truths with contemporary challenges, demonstrating that in chaos, confusion, and conflict, believers can stand firm on God's unchanging character and His commitment to see them through every circumstance.
"My deepest desire is to help people understand that we are not alone in our struggles," said Taylor. "God has promised to be everything we need, and He has never broken a single promise. Through these messages, I want to reignite hope and strengthen faith in the hearts of all who read this book."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Terri Yvette Taylor's faith-filled work brings reassurance and spiritual strength to readers facing turbulent seasons. This book equips believers with biblical foundations to weather any storm with confidence in God's sovereignty.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Standing on the Promises of God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Elder Taylor brings decades of ministerial/pastoral experience and spiritual devotion to her work. An ordained elder and retired college professor, she has served in ministry for thirty-four years. Her journey has taken her across the nation and internationally as a worship leader, preacher, and lecturer, allowing her to connect with diverse audiences while maintaining an unwavering commitment to advancing God's Kingdom. Taylor's life testimony, "I wouldn't take nothin' for my journey now", reflects her conviction that God fulfills every promise He makes.
"Standing on the Promises of God" by Terri Yvette Taylor explores themes of divine faithfulness, supernatural provision, and the transformative power of the Holy Spirit. Readers will discover that God's promises are not merely comforting words but absolute guarantees upon which they can build their lives. Taylor weaves together biblical truths with contemporary challenges, demonstrating that in chaos, confusion, and conflict, believers can stand firm on God's unchanging character and His commitment to see them through every circumstance.
"My deepest desire is to help people understand that we are not alone in our struggles," said Taylor. "God has promised to be everything we need, and He has never broken a single promise. Through these messages, I want to reignite hope and strengthen faith in the hearts of all who read this book."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Terri Yvette Taylor's faith-filled work brings reassurance and spiritual strength to readers facing turbulent seasons. This book equips believers with biblical foundations to weather any storm with confidence in God's sovereignty.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Standing on the Promises of God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories