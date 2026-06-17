Recent Release, "I Am Beautiful, ELDER," from Page Publishing Author Dicki Johnson Macy, PhD, Invites Women to Reclaim Dignity in Aging Through Nature and Art
Beverly, MA, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dicki Johnson Macy, PhD has completed a new book, titled, "I Am Beautiful, ELDER: Transformative Practices for Wise Women," a visionary work that challenges the Western cultural narrative devaluing older women. Beginning with a profound meditation beside an ancient beech tree, the author questions why aging renders trees increasingly magnificent while society deems women of advancing years invisible and irrelevant. Through this central inquiry, she offers readers a fundamental reframing: where "elderly" connotes degradation, "elder" honors the profound wisdom accumulated through lived experience. The book weaves together nature-based symbology, arts-based practices, and poetic reflection to guide women toward reclaiming their power and voice.
As director of the Boston Children's Foundation and a lineage holder in the art of Isadora Duncan, Dicki Johnson Macy has devoted thirty-five years to expressive therapy work, creating international healing rituals for children and families affected by developmental disorders, conflict, and natural disaster. Her scholarly writing explores the patriarchal silencing of women and girls, offering creative solutions through dance and artistic practice. Her recent publication "Silenced by the Weight of the Matriarchal Crown" furthered this essential conversation, and now "I Am Beautiful, ELDER" extends her life's work into a transformative offering for elder women seeking to reclaim their narratives.
Within these pages, readers discover how arts-based practices—including dance movement, journaling, ritual, visual art, storytelling, and music—can become instruments of profound personal liberation. The book addresses the historical suppression of women's voices across both cultural and gender dimensions, presenting an alchemical blend of poetry, biographical narrative, social psychology, and actionable practices suited for individual reflection or group engagement. For elder women struggling against invisibility in a world that prizes youth, and for younger women who will inherit this wisdom, this volume offers a potent antidote to patriarchal devaluation and a pathway toward authentic self-celebration.
"I have spent my career witnessing the extraordinary resilience and untapped brilliance within women who have been taught their stories do not matter," said author Dicki Johnson Macy, PhD. "This book is my offering of permission—permission to dance, to speak, to be seen, and to understand that the folds and gnarls acquired through living are not marks of decline but emblems of earned beauty and authority."
Published by Page Publishing, Dicki Johnson Macy, PhD's illuminating work provides elder women with concrete, accessible tools for reclaiming agency and voice. Readers will discover that aging need not mean becoming invisible; instead, it becomes an opportunity for profound self-expression and wisdom-sharing that enriches entire communities.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase "I Am Beautiful, ELDER" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As director of the Boston Children's Foundation and a lineage holder in the art of Isadora Duncan, Dicki Johnson Macy has devoted thirty-five years to expressive therapy work, creating international healing rituals for children and families affected by developmental disorders, conflict, and natural disaster. Her scholarly writing explores the patriarchal silencing of women and girls, offering creative solutions through dance and artistic practice. Her recent publication "Silenced by the Weight of the Matriarchal Crown" furthered this essential conversation, and now "I Am Beautiful, ELDER" extends her life's work into a transformative offering for elder women seeking to reclaim their narratives.
Within these pages, readers discover how arts-based practices—including dance movement, journaling, ritual, visual art, storytelling, and music—can become instruments of profound personal liberation. The book addresses the historical suppression of women's voices across both cultural and gender dimensions, presenting an alchemical blend of poetry, biographical narrative, social psychology, and actionable practices suited for individual reflection or group engagement. For elder women struggling against invisibility in a world that prizes youth, and for younger women who will inherit this wisdom, this volume offers a potent antidote to patriarchal devaluation and a pathway toward authentic self-celebration.
"I have spent my career witnessing the extraordinary resilience and untapped brilliance within women who have been taught their stories do not matter," said author Dicki Johnson Macy, PhD. "This book is my offering of permission—permission to dance, to speak, to be seen, and to understand that the folds and gnarls acquired through living are not marks of decline but emblems of earned beauty and authority."
Published by Page Publishing, Dicki Johnson Macy, PhD's illuminating work provides elder women with concrete, accessible tools for reclaiming agency and voice. Readers will discover that aging need not mean becoming invisible; instead, it becomes an opportunity for profound self-expression and wisdom-sharing that enriches entire communities.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase "I Am Beautiful, ELDER" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories