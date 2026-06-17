Recent Release, "One Ugly American," from Page Publishing Author La Dale Floyd, Chronicles an Unflinching Memoir of Addiction, Exploitation, and Systemic Injustice
Grand Rapids, MI, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- La Dale Floyd has completed a new book, "One Ugly American," a raw and unsparing account of his tumultuous journey through chemical dependency, criminal enterprise, and incarceration. With candid honesty, Floyd recounts his exploitation of vulnerable women, his involvement in trafficking across state lines, and the lucrative but morally bankrupt choices that defined decades of his life. This is a narrative stripped of pretense—one man's reckoning with the person he was and the consequences that followed.
Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Floyd draws from lived experience spanning sixty-five years marked by profound transformation. His background as a laborer who held meaningful employment alongside his descent into addiction and crime creates a portrait of internal contradiction. Now homeless and spiritually centered, Floyd possesses the hard-won perspective that comes only from having walked through darkness and emerged with clarity. He approaches this memoir not as excuse-making but as testimony, grounded in the belief that truth-telling at his age carries no need for embellishment.
"One Ugly American" transcends the surface narrative of a Black man's encounters with systemic racism and injustice to explore deeper questions of personal accountability and moral choice. While Floyd articulates his experience with racial discrimination in the criminal justice system—detailing how authorities proceeded with charges they knew were false—he positions this struggle within a broader examination of right and wrong. Readers will discover a meditation on identity, spirituality, redemption, and the possibility of peace even when society has discarded you. This work challenges assumptions, provokes reflection, and ultimately reveals how one man learned to make peace with himself and others.
"I'm telling you my truth at a time in my life when I have nothing left to prove and everything to share," said author La Dale Floyd. "This book is about accountability, about seeing beyond color to character, and about the grace that finds us when we stop running."
Published by Page Publishing, La Dale Floyd's introspective work offers readers an authentic window into a life lived at extremes, providing profound lessons about redemption and human resilience. This testimony will challenge preconceptions and inspire deeper conversations about justice, identity, and transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "One Ugly American" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Floyd draws from lived experience spanning sixty-five years marked by profound transformation. His background as a laborer who held meaningful employment alongside his descent into addiction and crime creates a portrait of internal contradiction. Now homeless and spiritually centered, Floyd possesses the hard-won perspective that comes only from having walked through darkness and emerged with clarity. He approaches this memoir not as excuse-making but as testimony, grounded in the belief that truth-telling at his age carries no need for embellishment.
"One Ugly American" transcends the surface narrative of a Black man's encounters with systemic racism and injustice to explore deeper questions of personal accountability and moral choice. While Floyd articulates his experience with racial discrimination in the criminal justice system—detailing how authorities proceeded with charges they knew were false—he positions this struggle within a broader examination of right and wrong. Readers will discover a meditation on identity, spirituality, redemption, and the possibility of peace even when society has discarded you. This work challenges assumptions, provokes reflection, and ultimately reveals how one man learned to make peace with himself and others.
"I'm telling you my truth at a time in my life when I have nothing left to prove and everything to share," said author La Dale Floyd. "This book is about accountability, about seeing beyond color to character, and about the grace that finds us when we stop running."
Published by Page Publishing, La Dale Floyd's introspective work offers readers an authentic window into a life lived at extremes, providing profound lessons about redemption and human resilience. This testimony will challenge preconceptions and inspire deeper conversations about justice, identity, and transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "One Ugly American" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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