Recent Release, "I Ain't Never Been Ordinary...Nor Have You," from Page Publishing Author Dr. Carla Hooker, Shares Ten Childhood Lessons for Extraordinary Living
Sanford, NC, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Carla Hooker has completed a new book, "I Ain't Never Been Ordinary...Nor Have You: 10 Childhood Lessons for an Extraordinary Adulthood," a vibrant memoir that transports readers through the author's colorful adventures growing up in the '70s and '80s. Woven throughout these candid narratives like a patchwork quilt of wisdom are ten transformative lessons that shaped her character and guided her journey into adulthood. The stories reveal how curiosity, confidence, and compassion became the foundation for choosing her own path and pursuing her dreams with unwavering determination.
As the Kids Dance Specialist, Dr. Hooker has spent over three decades empowering children through dance, earning an honorary doctorate in Humanitarianism for her dedication to improving thousands of young lives. Her insights have been featured alongside those of legendary motivational speaker Les Brown in "The Change" book series, where she contributes her perspective on self-empowerment. Beyond the dance floor, Dr. Hooker's resilience shines through her personal battles with Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia, establishing her as a fierce advocate for those navigating similar health challenges.
"I Ain't Never Been Ordinary...Nor Have You" explores the intersection of resilience, faith, and self-discovery. Readers will uncover how embracing one's uniqueness and God-given gifts transforms obstacles into stepping stones for growth. The memoir celebrates the healing power of dance and music while demonstrating that every challenge—no matter how daunting—presents an opportunity to rise higher and discover the strength that already resides within.
"Les Brown's encouragement to share my stories led me to realize that my journey wasn't just my own—it belongs to all of us who have ever felt like outsiders or faced seemingly insurmountable odds," said author Dr. Carla Hooker. "This memoir is an invitation to embrace your authentic self and recognize that your greatest challenges are often your greatest gifts."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Carla Hooker's inspiring work empowers readers to reflect on their own journeys and embrace their distinctiveness. This testament to perseverance will resonate deeply with anyone seeking hope and validation in their personal struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "I Ain't Never Been Ordinary...Nor Have You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As the Kids Dance Specialist, Dr. Hooker has spent over three decades empowering children through dance, earning an honorary doctorate in Humanitarianism for her dedication to improving thousands of young lives. Her insights have been featured alongside those of legendary motivational speaker Les Brown in "The Change" book series, where she contributes her perspective on self-empowerment. Beyond the dance floor, Dr. Hooker's resilience shines through her personal battles with Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia, establishing her as a fierce advocate for those navigating similar health challenges.
"I Ain't Never Been Ordinary...Nor Have You" explores the intersection of resilience, faith, and self-discovery. Readers will uncover how embracing one's uniqueness and God-given gifts transforms obstacles into stepping stones for growth. The memoir celebrates the healing power of dance and music while demonstrating that every challenge—no matter how daunting—presents an opportunity to rise higher and discover the strength that already resides within.
"Les Brown's encouragement to share my stories led me to realize that my journey wasn't just my own—it belongs to all of us who have ever felt like outsiders or faced seemingly insurmountable odds," said author Dr. Carla Hooker. "This memoir is an invitation to embrace your authentic self and recognize that your greatest challenges are often your greatest gifts."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Carla Hooker's inspiring work empowers readers to reflect on their own journeys and embrace their distinctiveness. This testament to perseverance will resonate deeply with anyone seeking hope and validation in their personal struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "I Ain't Never Been Ordinary...Nor Have You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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