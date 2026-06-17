Author P. L.’s New Book, "Hello Beautiful: So Much More Than a Pretty Face," Follows Two Young Women Whose Similar Traumatic Upbringings Bring Them Together Years Later

Recent release “Hello Beautiful: So Much More Than A Pretty Face” from Page Publishing author P. L. is a gripping novel that centers around Rose and Marie, two young women raised in difficult upbringings who find themselves taking different paths in life. But when Rose finds herself in serious trouble, she calls up Marie, the only person she can truly turn to for help.