Author P. L.’s New Book, "Hello Beautiful: So Much More Than a Pretty Face," Follows Two Young Women Whose Similar Traumatic Upbringings Bring Them Together Years Later
Recent release “Hello Beautiful: So Much More Than A Pretty Face” from Page Publishing author P. L. is a gripping novel that centers around Rose and Marie, two young women raised in difficult upbringings who find themselves taking different paths in life. But when Rose finds herself in serious trouble, she calls up Marie, the only person she can truly turn to for help.
Atlanta, GA, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- P. L., who discovered her passion for writing at an early age, has completed her new book, “Hello Beautiful: So Much More Than A Pretty Face”: a stirring tale of two young women who shared a similar traumatic upbringing but took different paths in life, only to be reunited later on when one of them needs help from someone who truly understands them.
“In the comfort of her therapy session, Rose opens up about molestation, sexual assault, and being forced into prostitution. She is more than ready to move forward and heal from her past trauma, especially after becoming a mother to a precious little girl. For as long as she could remember, all she has been to men is a vessel- a place for them to release their dirty secrets, their lies, and their unworthiness. She was a place where trash piled up, and it had finally broken her.
She was forced to realize she couldn't maintain her life without Richard. It had come full circle: he didn't love her but wouldn't let her go; she didn't love him, but she couldn't survive without him.
Their toxic relationship was a constant reminder of her childhood. To make matters worse, she had become her mother's worst nightmare: a pregnant high school dropout.
On her mother's death bed, Rose revealed a secret she had kept hidden for years and promised to go back to school. Only the absence of her father would lead her down a desperate path searching for love-a path that led her to drugs, prostitution, and heartbreak.
Marie is equally determined to escape the tumultuous life she lived with her drug-addicted mother. She well understood that the only way out of the hood was through a good education. As if years of watching her mother succumb to her crack habit wasn't enough, her uncle Don was dead, and her father was responsible for his death.
Marie took refuge in the friendship she shared with her best friend Rose and was heartbroken when she left to go down south to attend Jackson State University.
Despite the pain of leaving her best friend behind, Marie never doubts she is doing the right thing.
Dive into the chaotic lives of these two young women, both from the ghetto and desperate for a way out. A truly great read that begins with a friendship-a vow between two young ladies, both experiencing daddy issues, yet splitting up as one attends college in hopes of a better future, leaving the other behind to survive on her own. After falling in love with the wrong man, and ending up strung out and badly beaten, Rose makes a phone call to her best friend Marie-whom she hasn't seen in 7 years-in a desperate attempt to save her life.
Is it too late? Have these two young women grown too far apart? Can their earlier bond to always love and be there for each other prove to be real, and is it still in effect? Or have they simply grown apart, proving truth in the adage, "out of sight, out of mind?"
Published by Page Publishing, P. L.’s enthralling tale will explore if an earlier bond to always love and support a friend can really last a lifetime, or if two friends can truly grow too far apart to no longer matter to each other anymore. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Hello Beautiful: So Much More Than A Pretty Face” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Hello Beautiful: So Much More Than A Pretty Face” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“In the comfort of her therapy session, Rose opens up about molestation, sexual assault, and being forced into prostitution. She is more than ready to move forward and heal from her past trauma, especially after becoming a mother to a precious little girl. For as long as she could remember, all she has been to men is a vessel- a place for them to release their dirty secrets, their lies, and their unworthiness. She was a place where trash piled up, and it had finally broken her.
She was forced to realize she couldn't maintain her life without Richard. It had come full circle: he didn't love her but wouldn't let her go; she didn't love him, but she couldn't survive without him.
Their toxic relationship was a constant reminder of her childhood. To make matters worse, she had become her mother's worst nightmare: a pregnant high school dropout.
On her mother's death bed, Rose revealed a secret she had kept hidden for years and promised to go back to school. Only the absence of her father would lead her down a desperate path searching for love-a path that led her to drugs, prostitution, and heartbreak.
Marie is equally determined to escape the tumultuous life she lived with her drug-addicted mother. She well understood that the only way out of the hood was through a good education. As if years of watching her mother succumb to her crack habit wasn't enough, her uncle Don was dead, and her father was responsible for his death.
Marie took refuge in the friendship she shared with her best friend Rose and was heartbroken when she left to go down south to attend Jackson State University.
Despite the pain of leaving her best friend behind, Marie never doubts she is doing the right thing.
Dive into the chaotic lives of these two young women, both from the ghetto and desperate for a way out. A truly great read that begins with a friendship-a vow between two young ladies, both experiencing daddy issues, yet splitting up as one attends college in hopes of a better future, leaving the other behind to survive on her own. After falling in love with the wrong man, and ending up strung out and badly beaten, Rose makes a phone call to her best friend Marie-whom she hasn't seen in 7 years-in a desperate attempt to save her life.
Is it too late? Have these two young women grown too far apart? Can their earlier bond to always love and be there for each other prove to be real, and is it still in effect? Or have they simply grown apart, proving truth in the adage, "out of sight, out of mind?"
Published by Page Publishing, P. L.’s enthralling tale will explore if an earlier bond to always love and support a friend can really last a lifetime, or if two friends can truly grow too far apart to no longer matter to each other anymore. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Hello Beautiful: So Much More Than A Pretty Face” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Hello Beautiful: So Much More Than A Pretty Face” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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