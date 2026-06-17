Author Chris Dowling’s New Book, “Innocence Lost: Two separate lives and a course that crossed inside the conspiracies,” Follows Two Lives That Change Each Other Forever
Recent release “Innocence Lost: Two separate lives and a course that crossed inside the conspiracies” from Page Publishing author Chris Dowling is a compelling novel that centers around two individuals, Christoph and Bomai, born on complete opposite ends of the world. But as fate brings them together, they will unknowingly change the course of each other's lives.
Vero Beach, FL, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chris Dowling, a veteran who has worked in construction, has completed his new book, “Innocence Lost: Two separate lives and a course that crossed inside the conspiracies”: a stirring tale of two individuals from different worlds whose chance encounter leads to lasting changes in both their lives.
Dowling writes, “Christoph was a young man whose life was crossed by hardships and addiction, but these brought him insight to things past, present, and future. This caused him to be seen by others as a strange and confused young man. However, this is all true. Is it too late for the people of the planet and for the freedom of this country to stand up and change this, or are they even more ominous?
“Bomai was a son who was given the dream of his father’s to carry out and a path of power that will bring the free world to the brink of slavery—to the holy land through jihad of Lasom. Lasom was bred into him by his father, and Lasom is what his father’s goal was for the world. Bomai’s insight and short-sightedness never saw Christoph in it, and this was their mistake.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chris Dowling’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, exploring how such different people can leave a lasting impression in the lives of others. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Innocence Lost” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Innocence Lost: Two separate lives and a course that crossed inside the conspiracies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
Dowling writes, “Christoph was a young man whose life was crossed by hardships and addiction, but these brought him insight to things past, present, and future. This caused him to be seen by others as a strange and confused young man. However, this is all true. Is it too late for the people of the planet and for the freedom of this country to stand up and change this, or are they even more ominous?
“Bomai was a son who was given the dream of his father’s to carry out and a path of power that will bring the free world to the brink of slavery—to the holy land through jihad of Lasom. Lasom was bred into him by his father, and Lasom is what his father’s goal was for the world. Bomai’s insight and short-sightedness never saw Christoph in it, and this was their mistake.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chris Dowling’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, exploring how such different people can leave a lasting impression in the lives of others. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Innocence Lost” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Innocence Lost: Two separate lives and a course that crossed inside the conspiracies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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