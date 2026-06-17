Author Chris Dowling’s New Book, “Innocence Lost: Two separate lives and a course that crossed inside the conspiracies,” Follows Two Lives That Change Each Other Forever

Recent release “Innocence Lost: Two separate lives and a course that crossed inside the conspiracies” from Page Publishing author Chris Dowling is a compelling novel that centers around two individuals, Christoph and Bomai, born on complete opposite ends of the world. But as fate brings them together, they will unknowingly change the course of each other's lives.