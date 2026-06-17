Recent Release, "If You Can Read The Adventures of Literacy Man and The Literacy Kids," by Eddie Sanders Jr. Empowers Every Child That Reading is Their Superpower
Hampton, VA, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eddie Sanders Jr. has completed a new book that brings the vibrant world of Literacy Man and his extraordinary team to life. Donning a golden cape and signature bowtie, Literacy Man teams up with the brilliant educator Miss Readwell and six courageous Literacy Kids—LaTonya, Wing, Luke, Abraham, Tabitha, and Lazarus—to launch action-packed missions into classrooms and communities. Together, this dynamic group confronts real obstacles that children face, from anxiety about reading aloud to learning differences like dyslexia and speech challenges, showing young readers that they possess the strength to overcome any barrier to literacy.
Born as the ninth of twelve children in Muskegon Heights, Michigan, Sanders grew up in a household where education was paramount. His college education and personal journey instilled in him a profound understanding of how reading fuels personal growth. Recognizing the toll illiteracy takes on inner-city communities and beyond, Sanders channeled his lifelong admiration for superheroes into a passionate mission, creating Ellison St. John—Literacy Man—as a symbol of hope and transformation originating from the mythical planet K.I.P., where Knowledge Is Power.
"If You Can Read: The Adventures of Literacy Man and The Literacy Kids" delivers an empowering narrative that celebrates reading as a superpower available to every child. Through engaging storytelling and inspiring character arcs, readers will discover that learning differences need not define limits, that courage comes in many forms, and that literacy itself represents the ultimate tool for personal liberation. This uplifting adventure resonates with children, families, and educators alike, affirming that every young reader deserves to feel capable, valued, and unstoppable.
"I created this book because I saw a need in our communities and wanted to show children that reading is not something to fear. It's a gift that unlocks infinite possibilities," said the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Eddie Sanders Jr.'s empowering work equips young readers with the confidence to embrace literacy as their own superpower. This inspiring story transforms how children perceive their relationship with reading and learning.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "If You Can Read: The Adventures of Literacy Man and The Literacy Kids" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born as the ninth of twelve children in Muskegon Heights, Michigan, Sanders grew up in a household where education was paramount. His college education and personal journey instilled in him a profound understanding of how reading fuels personal growth. Recognizing the toll illiteracy takes on inner-city communities and beyond, Sanders channeled his lifelong admiration for superheroes into a passionate mission, creating Ellison St. John—Literacy Man—as a symbol of hope and transformation originating from the mythical planet K.I.P., where Knowledge Is Power.
"If You Can Read: The Adventures of Literacy Man and The Literacy Kids" delivers an empowering narrative that celebrates reading as a superpower available to every child. Through engaging storytelling and inspiring character arcs, readers will discover that learning differences need not define limits, that courage comes in many forms, and that literacy itself represents the ultimate tool for personal liberation. This uplifting adventure resonates with children, families, and educators alike, affirming that every young reader deserves to feel capable, valued, and unstoppable.
"I created this book because I saw a need in our communities and wanted to show children that reading is not something to fear. It's a gift that unlocks infinite possibilities," said the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Eddie Sanders Jr.'s empowering work equips young readers with the confidence to embrace literacy as their own superpower. This inspiring story transforms how children perceive their relationship with reading and learning.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "If You Can Read: The Adventures of Literacy Man and The Literacy Kids" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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