Recent Release, "Mystery! Babylon the Great Flies West," from Page Publishing Author Glen Stanish Explores Biblical Prophecy Through Historical and Scriptural Analysis
El Campo, TX, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Glen Stanish has completed a new book, "Mystery! Babylon the Great Flies West: Convictions of History and Prophecy Through Revelation," which undertakes a systematic investigation into the symbolic imagery presented in the book of Revelation. Through meticulous research and scriptural cross-referencing, Stanish examines the identity and timeline of the seven-headed beast, the great whore, and the two-horned beast described in biblical prophecy. He explores pivotal historical events and their connection to these prophetic narratives, presenting a compelling case that the Bible itself contains answers to mysteries that have captivated scholars for centuries.
The author brings substantial credibility to his interpretive work, having spent a distinguished career as an airline pilot with United Airlines, TWA, American, Continental, and ATA, culminating his tenure piloting the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. His previous work, "Uncle Sam's Christian Patriots," demonstrated his commitment to unflinching historical analysis and challenging prevailing narratives. Stanish's background combines professional discipline with deep scholarly engagement, enabling him to approach complex theological material with both rigor and clarity. His testimony regarding historical deceptions appeared in the documentary "9/11 Ripple Effect," further establishing his willingness to pursue truth regardless of consensus opinion.
In "Mystery! Babylon the Great Flies West," Stanish offers readers a thought-provoking examination of apocalyptic symbolism unshackled by conventional theological frameworks. Rather than adhering to familiar interpretations, he presents sound observations about consequential historical events and their interrelationship with Revelation's prophecies. The work invites discerning readers to engage with scripture directly and consider new perspectives on the identity of these symbolic entities and the timing of prophetic fulfillment. Through careful documentation and scriptural evidence, Stanish hopes to awaken heightened awareness and understanding among his audience.
"I have devoted considerable time to studying these biblical mysteries," said the author, "and I believe the scripture itself provides the keys to unlocking them. By examining history through the lens of prophecy, we can discern patterns and truths that remain hidden from those who accept consensus narratives without question. My hope is that readers will approach this work with open minds and find their own convictions strengthened by the evidence presented."
Published by Page Publishing, Glen Stanish's enlightening work offers readers a fresh framework for understanding apocalyptic prophecy. This rigorous examination challenges assumptions and invites deeper scriptural engagement.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Mystery! Babylon the Great Flies West" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings substantial credibility to his interpretive work, having spent a distinguished career as an airline pilot with United Airlines, TWA, American, Continental, and ATA, culminating his tenure piloting the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. His previous work, "Uncle Sam's Christian Patriots," demonstrated his commitment to unflinching historical analysis and challenging prevailing narratives. Stanish's background combines professional discipline with deep scholarly engagement, enabling him to approach complex theological material with both rigor and clarity. His testimony regarding historical deceptions appeared in the documentary "9/11 Ripple Effect," further establishing his willingness to pursue truth regardless of consensus opinion.
In "Mystery! Babylon the Great Flies West," Stanish offers readers a thought-provoking examination of apocalyptic symbolism unshackled by conventional theological frameworks. Rather than adhering to familiar interpretations, he presents sound observations about consequential historical events and their interrelationship with Revelation's prophecies. The work invites discerning readers to engage with scripture directly and consider new perspectives on the identity of these symbolic entities and the timing of prophetic fulfillment. Through careful documentation and scriptural evidence, Stanish hopes to awaken heightened awareness and understanding among his audience.
"I have devoted considerable time to studying these biblical mysteries," said the author, "and I believe the scripture itself provides the keys to unlocking them. By examining history through the lens of prophecy, we can discern patterns and truths that remain hidden from those who accept consensus narratives without question. My hope is that readers will approach this work with open minds and find their own convictions strengthened by the evidence presented."
Published by Page Publishing, Glen Stanish's enlightening work offers readers a fresh framework for understanding apocalyptic prophecy. This rigorous examination challenges assumptions and invites deeper scriptural engagement.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Mystery! Babylon the Great Flies West" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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