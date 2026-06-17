Recent Release, "Four-Footed Sergeant," Chronicles the Extraordinary Wartime Bond Between a Marine Officer and His Faithful Canine Companion During Combat
Boise, ID, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Howard L. Dalton has completed a new book, "Four-Footed Sergeant": The Most Famous Dog in World War II, a firsthand account of one of history's most unlikely military partnerships. On February 19, 1945, Second Lieutenant Dalton waded ashore at Iwo Jima as part of the second wave of the Marine assault on the Japanese stronghold, accompanied by his steadfast dog Injector. What unfolds is a gripping narrative of survival, courage, and the unbreakable connection forged between soldier and animal in the crucible of battle.
A Texas native who grew up on a farm near Mt. Pleasant, Dalton attended Texas A&M University before enlisting in the US Marine Corps in 1942. After graduating from Officer Candidate School at Quantico, Virginia, he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps Armor unit. He met and married Navy nurse Ensign Ruth Huber in 1944, just months before his deployment to the Pacific Theater. Drawing from his own experiences, Dalton brings an intimate authenticity to this remarkable story that few could tell.
Through Dalton's vivid prose, readers will discover the harrowing reality of amphibious warfare and the unexpected solace that Injector's presence provided during the island's fiercest moments. The narrative unfolds with tension and humanity, revealing how a four-legged sergeant became a symbol of resilience amid the horror of combat. This poignant account challenges conventional understanding of war and illuminates the profound ways that unlikely companions sustain us through our darkest trials.
"Writing about Injector's role in our combat operations felt essential," said the author. "His unwavering loyalty and presence saved lives and spirits during those brutal days on Iwo Jima. I wanted future generations to know his story and understand the bond we shared."
Published by Page Publishing, Howard L. Dalton's remarkable work provides readers with a unique window into World War II combat history and the extraordinary heroism of both man and beast. This candid firsthand account honors those who served while celebrating an unforgettable partnership that transcended species.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Four-Footed Sergeant" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A Texas native who grew up on a farm near Mt. Pleasant, Dalton attended Texas A&M University before enlisting in the US Marine Corps in 1942. After graduating from Officer Candidate School at Quantico, Virginia, he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps Armor unit. He met and married Navy nurse Ensign Ruth Huber in 1944, just months before his deployment to the Pacific Theater. Drawing from his own experiences, Dalton brings an intimate authenticity to this remarkable story that few could tell.
Through Dalton's vivid prose, readers will discover the harrowing reality of amphibious warfare and the unexpected solace that Injector's presence provided during the island's fiercest moments. The narrative unfolds with tension and humanity, revealing how a four-legged sergeant became a symbol of resilience amid the horror of combat. This poignant account challenges conventional understanding of war and illuminates the profound ways that unlikely companions sustain us through our darkest trials.
"Writing about Injector's role in our combat operations felt essential," said the author. "His unwavering loyalty and presence saved lives and spirits during those brutal days on Iwo Jima. I wanted future generations to know his story and understand the bond we shared."
Published by Page Publishing, Howard L. Dalton's remarkable work provides readers with a unique window into World War II combat history and the extraordinary heroism of both man and beast. This candid firsthand account honors those who served while celebrating an unforgettable partnership that transcended species.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Four-Footed Sergeant" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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