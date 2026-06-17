Recent Release, "Goodbye 8, Hello 9," from Page Publishing Author Farrah Irish Crane, Explores How Children Can Embrace the Transitions That Life Brings Their Way
Anaheim, CA, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Farrah Irish Crane has completed a new book, titled, "Goodbye 8, Hello 9," a tender exploration of childhood anxiety around growing up. The story centers on Connor, a boy so apprehensive about turning nine that he refuses to celebrate his birthday, hoping to halt the inevitable passage of time. Through his reluctance to accept this natural milestone, Connor's journey becomes a window into the fears many children experience when facing change.
Drawing from her extensive experience as a special education teacher spanning over two decades, Farrah brings authentic insight into how young minds process anxiety and uncertainty. Her background working with children has deeply informed her ability to capture the genuine emotional landscape of childhood, lending credibility and warmth to Connor's internal struggle. Farrah channels her passion for education and human connection into her writing.
In "Goodbye 8, Hello 9," readers will discover how Connor, with compassionate guidance from his teacher, learns to confront his fears and recognize that growth, though daunting, need not be something to dread. The narrative gently illustrates that change is not an adversary to resist but a natural rhythm of life to be understood and accepted. Through Connor's transformation, young readers will find reassurance that facing new chapters can lead to unexpected joy and resilience.
"I wanted to create a story that honors children's very real concerns about growing older while showing them that with support and reflection, they can find courage in change," said author Farrah Irish Crane.
Published by Page Publishing, Farrah Irish Crane's heartwarming work provides young readers with an accessible framework for understanding and managing anxiety around life's inevitable transitions. The narrative empowers children to embrace growth rather than fear it.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Goodbye 8, Hello 9" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from her extensive experience as a special education teacher spanning over two decades, Farrah brings authentic insight into how young minds process anxiety and uncertainty. Her background working with children has deeply informed her ability to capture the genuine emotional landscape of childhood, lending credibility and warmth to Connor's internal struggle. Farrah channels her passion for education and human connection into her writing.
In "Goodbye 8, Hello 9," readers will discover how Connor, with compassionate guidance from his teacher, learns to confront his fears and recognize that growth, though daunting, need not be something to dread. The narrative gently illustrates that change is not an adversary to resist but a natural rhythm of life to be understood and accepted. Through Connor's transformation, young readers will find reassurance that facing new chapters can lead to unexpected joy and resilience.
"I wanted to create a story that honors children's very real concerns about growing older while showing them that with support and reflection, they can find courage in change," said author Farrah Irish Crane.
Published by Page Publishing, Farrah Irish Crane's heartwarming work provides young readers with an accessible framework for understanding and managing anxiety around life's inevitable transitions. The narrative empowers children to embrace growth rather than fear it.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Goodbye 8, Hello 9" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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