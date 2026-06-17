Recent Release, "Genesis," from Page Publishing Author Shawn Omrani, M.D., Unlocks Psychological & Spiritual Secrets Hidden Within Humanity's Most Treasured Ancient Text
Beverly Hills, CA, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shawn Omrani, M.D. has completed a new book, "Genesis: ...And One Created the Other in His Own Image,” a groundbreaking exploration of the biblical narratives that have shaped human consciousness for millennia. Rather than approaching these foundational stories as mere historical accounts, Dr. Omrani illuminates the conscious and unconscious psychological dimensions woven throughout each tale, revealing how they chronicle both the psychosocial development of childhood and the profound challenges of adulthood. Presented in brilliant sequence, these accounts demonstrate why Genesis has endured through thousands of years while countless other texts have faded into obscurity—they speak directly to the universal human experience in ways that transcend time and culture.
With four decades of psychiatric practice devoted to understanding the human condition, Dr. Omrani brings unparalleled expertise to his analysis. His career treating diverse psychological and psychiatric conditions, particularly trauma-related disorders, has provided him with keen insight into the inner workings of the human mind. Combined with his lifelong interest in philosophy, science, mythology, and spirituality, Dr. Omrani approaches each biblical narrative with a comprehensive perspective that few scholars can match, revealing dimensions previously hidden from casual readers.
"Genesis: ...And One Created the Other in His Own Image" invites readers to examine the book's stories through an entirely new lens, discovering profound meditations on family conflict, moral dilemmas, and emotional struggle. Within these ancient pages lies a sophisticated guide to understanding our own lives, relationships, and aspirations. By the final chapter, readers will recognize themselves in the struggles of biblical figures and gain transformative insights into their own psychological and spiritual journeys. This work serves as both intellectual exploration and personal mirror, offering wisdom applicable to contemporary challenges while honoring the timeless depth of these sacred narratives.
From the author: "The Bible holds secrets that only careful scholarship can unlock. Through psychological understanding combined with spiritual awareness, we can finally comprehend why these stories have remained vital to human experience across countless generations and cultures."
Published by Page Publishing, Shawn Omrani, M.D.'s scholarly work offers readers a transformative reinterpretation of biblical wisdom. This profound meditation reshapes how we understand ourselves and our most fundamental relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Genesis: ...And One Created the Other in His Own Image" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With four decades of psychiatric practice devoted to understanding the human condition, Dr. Omrani brings unparalleled expertise to his analysis. His career treating diverse psychological and psychiatric conditions, particularly trauma-related disorders, has provided him with keen insight into the inner workings of the human mind. Combined with his lifelong interest in philosophy, science, mythology, and spirituality, Dr. Omrani approaches each biblical narrative with a comprehensive perspective that few scholars can match, revealing dimensions previously hidden from casual readers.
"Genesis: ...And One Created the Other in His Own Image" invites readers to examine the book's stories through an entirely new lens, discovering profound meditations on family conflict, moral dilemmas, and emotional struggle. Within these ancient pages lies a sophisticated guide to understanding our own lives, relationships, and aspirations. By the final chapter, readers will recognize themselves in the struggles of biblical figures and gain transformative insights into their own psychological and spiritual journeys. This work serves as both intellectual exploration and personal mirror, offering wisdom applicable to contemporary challenges while honoring the timeless depth of these sacred narratives.
From the author: "The Bible holds secrets that only careful scholarship can unlock. Through psychological understanding combined with spiritual awareness, we can finally comprehend why these stories have remained vital to human experience across countless generations and cultures."
Published by Page Publishing, Shawn Omrani, M.D.'s scholarly work offers readers a transformative reinterpretation of biblical wisdom. This profound meditation reshapes how we understand ourselves and our most fundamental relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Genesis: ...And One Created the Other in His Own Image" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
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