Recent Release, "Letter from a Clown," from Page Publishing Author R. Sean Boyle, is a Poignant Tribute Exploring Life's Profound Emotions Through Verse and Narrative
Indianapolis, IN, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R. Sean Boyle has completed a new book, "Letter from a Clown," a remarkable compilation spanning nearly five decades of creative expression. This collection brings together poems and prose from multiple voices, each piece thoughtfully assembled to honor the legacy of R-Lo the Clown while weaving together meditations on existence, suffering, affection, and grief. What emerges is far more than a simple memorial—it is a tapestry of human experience told through diverse perspectives and artistic voices.
Born in Cleveland in 1970, Boyle spent his formative years in Northeast Ohio before relocating to Indiana at sixteen, where he has made his home ever since. A musician since adolescence, he has spent decades immersed in the creative community, collaborating with respected regional artists while honing his own distinctive voice. His journey as a writer evolved gradually, beginning with song lyrics and verses before transitioning toward contemporary satire and fiction across multiple genres. This accumulated wisdom and artistic development infuse every page of his debut work.
"Letter from a Clown" invites readers into territories of vulnerability and truth. Through carefully curated selections, the book explores how joy and sorrow intertwine, how laughter masks deeper currents of human longing, and how connection transcends the boundaries between performer and audience. Readers will discover unexpected resonance in these reflections, finding their own experiences mirrored in language both tender and unflinching. This collection stands as testament to the transformative power of art and remembrance.
"This book represents something I've wanted to create for a long time," said Boyle. "It's a chance to honor someone who brought light to so many lives while exploring the universal themes that connect us all—the beauty and brokenness that make us human."
Published by Page Publishing, R. Sean Boyle's profound work offers readers a gateway into authentic emotional landscape. The collection promises to resonate deeply with anyone who has experienced loss, celebrated joy, or sought meaning in unexpected places.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Letter from a Clown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Cleveland in 1970, Boyle spent his formative years in Northeast Ohio before relocating to Indiana at sixteen, where he has made his home ever since. A musician since adolescence, he has spent decades immersed in the creative community, collaborating with respected regional artists while honing his own distinctive voice. His journey as a writer evolved gradually, beginning with song lyrics and verses before transitioning toward contemporary satire and fiction across multiple genres. This accumulated wisdom and artistic development infuse every page of his debut work.
"Letter from a Clown" invites readers into territories of vulnerability and truth. Through carefully curated selections, the book explores how joy and sorrow intertwine, how laughter masks deeper currents of human longing, and how connection transcends the boundaries between performer and audience. Readers will discover unexpected resonance in these reflections, finding their own experiences mirrored in language both tender and unflinching. This collection stands as testament to the transformative power of art and remembrance.
"This book represents something I've wanted to create for a long time," said Boyle. "It's a chance to honor someone who brought light to so many lives while exploring the universal themes that connect us all—the beauty and brokenness that make us human."
Published by Page Publishing, R. Sean Boyle's profound work offers readers a gateway into authentic emotional landscape. The collection promises to resonate deeply with anyone who has experienced loss, celebrated joy, or sought meaning in unexpected places.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Letter from a Clown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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