Author Jamie King’s New Book, "From Boy to Gentleman: Building Respect, Confidence, and Character," Offers Advice and Life Lessons to Help Mold the Next Generation of Men
Recent release “From Boy to Gentleman: Building Respect, Confidence, and Character” from Page Publishing author Jamie King aims to help young boys gain the life lessons and advice they need to become true gentlemen. From proper etiquette to learning to respect others, “From Boy to Gentlemen” is a vital resource for those seeking to navigate life with confidence, character, and purpose.
Athens, AL, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jamie King, a former United States Marine and is currently actively involved in law enforcement, has completed his new book, “From Boy to Gentleman: Building Respect, Confidence, and Character”: a comprehensive and practical guide that aims to teach life lessons and timeless values to young boys as they enter into adolescence and adulthood.
“This isn’t just about rules or advice. It’s about learning life les- sons that will stick with you long after you finish reading. Think of it as a tool kit filled with skills, stories, and guidance that will prepare you for real-world situations. Whether it’s knowing how to shake hands confidently, speaking respectfully to your elders, or standing up for what’s right, these lessons will help you build a foundation for success,” writes King.
“Becoming a gentleman doesn’t happen overnight, and no one is perfect. But with an open heart and a willingness to learn, every boy can grow into a man who is not only admired but also respected for who he is.
“So let’s begin this journey together. Step-by-step, you’ll discover what it truly means to transition from boy to gentleman. Are you ready to take the first step?”
Published by Page Publishing, Jamie King’s engaging series is inspired by the author’s son, who learns best by reading, and his desire to help guide him along the path of becoming a gentleman. Drawing from years of real-world experience and personal growth, “From Boy to Gentleman: Building Respect, Confidence, and Character” offers wisdom rooted in discipline, integrity, and compassion that will help raise a generation of gentlemen.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “From Boy to Gentleman: Building Respect, Confidence, and Character” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“This isn’t just about rules or advice. It’s about learning life les- sons that will stick with you long after you finish reading. Think of it as a tool kit filled with skills, stories, and guidance that will prepare you for real-world situations. Whether it’s knowing how to shake hands confidently, speaking respectfully to your elders, or standing up for what’s right, these lessons will help you build a foundation for success,” writes King.
“Becoming a gentleman doesn’t happen overnight, and no one is perfect. But with an open heart and a willingness to learn, every boy can grow into a man who is not only admired but also respected for who he is.
“So let’s begin this journey together. Step-by-step, you’ll discover what it truly means to transition from boy to gentleman. Are you ready to take the first step?”
Published by Page Publishing, Jamie King’s engaging series is inspired by the author’s son, who learns best by reading, and his desire to help guide him along the path of becoming a gentleman. Drawing from years of real-world experience and personal growth, “From Boy to Gentleman: Building Respect, Confidence, and Character” offers wisdom rooted in discipline, integrity, and compassion that will help raise a generation of gentlemen.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “From Boy to Gentleman: Building Respect, Confidence, and Character” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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