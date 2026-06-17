Author Jamie King’s New Book, "From Boy to Gentleman: Building Respect, Confidence, and Character," Offers Advice and Life Lessons to Help Mold the Next Generation of Men

Recent release “From Boy to Gentleman: Building Respect, Confidence, and Character” from Page Publishing author Jamie King aims to help young boys gain the life lessons and advice they need to become true gentlemen. From proper etiquette to learning to respect others, “From Boy to Gentlemen” is a vital resource for those seeking to navigate life with confidence, character, and purpose.