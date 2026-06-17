Recent Release, "Troopers of the Sky," from Page Publishing Author Harold K. Boysen, Follows a Young WWI Pilot Thrust Into the Legendary Squadron Sixty-Six
Houston, TX, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harold K. Boysen has completed a new book, "Troopers of the Sky," a gripping firsthand account of his service as a pilot during the Great War. Beginning in the summer of 1917, the narrative follows a young, uncertain aviator known only as "Boy" as he arrives at the front lines in France and encounters the stunning yet terrifying reality of modern aerial warfare. Stationed with the legendary Sixty-Six Squadron, he transitions from the illusion of peaceful blue skies to the brutal chaos of dogfights, learning that survival depends on split-second decisions and the unwavering support of his fellow pilots.
Boysen's remarkable life shaped his unflinching perspective on these extraordinary events. Following his wartime service, he ventured to Chicago's School of Mines to pursue the oil business, eventually becoming a Wildcatter in South Texas's Permian Basin, where he would later earn the prestigious Permian Petroleum Pioneer Award. His grandson, Bill Dixon, preserved these powerful recollections and brought this authentic narrative to publication, honoring his grandfather's legacy and his request to share these stories with the world.
In "Troopers of the Sky" readers discover far more than military history—they witness the profound transformation of innocence into hardened resolve at 17,000 feet. From the scarred landscape of Ypres to the treacherous Alpine peaks, the narrative explores the unbreakable bonds forged between soldiers facing impossible odds. This haunting chronicle reveals what it truly means to answer the call of duty, to witness the cost of conflict, and to emerge forever changed by experiences that tested both courage and humanity.
"These stories demanded to be told," said author Harold K. Boysen. "I wanted readers to understand not just the history of aerial combat during the Great War, but to feel what it meant to be part of something larger than yourself, to face mortality daily, and to find strength in the brotherhood of the squadron."
Published by Page Publishing, Harold K. Boysen's enthralling work offers readers an intimate window into one of history's most transformative periods. This authentic account serves as both a testament to the sacrifice of WWI aviators and a timeless exploration of courage, camaraderie, and the price of heroism.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "Troopers of the Sky" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Boysen's remarkable life shaped his unflinching perspective on these extraordinary events. Following his wartime service, he ventured to Chicago's School of Mines to pursue the oil business, eventually becoming a Wildcatter in South Texas's Permian Basin, where he would later earn the prestigious Permian Petroleum Pioneer Award. His grandson, Bill Dixon, preserved these powerful recollections and brought this authentic narrative to publication, honoring his grandfather's legacy and his request to share these stories with the world.
In "Troopers of the Sky" readers discover far more than military history—they witness the profound transformation of innocence into hardened resolve at 17,000 feet. From the scarred landscape of Ypres to the treacherous Alpine peaks, the narrative explores the unbreakable bonds forged between soldiers facing impossible odds. This haunting chronicle reveals what it truly means to answer the call of duty, to witness the cost of conflict, and to emerge forever changed by experiences that tested both courage and humanity.
"These stories demanded to be told," said author Harold K. Boysen. "I wanted readers to understand not just the history of aerial combat during the Great War, but to feel what it meant to be part of something larger than yourself, to face mortality daily, and to find strength in the brotherhood of the squadron."
Published by Page Publishing, Harold K. Boysen's enthralling work offers readers an intimate window into one of history's most transformative periods. This authentic account serves as both a testament to the sacrifice of WWI aviators and a timeless exploration of courage, camaraderie, and the price of heroism.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "Troopers of the Sky" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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