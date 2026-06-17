Author Kellie King’s New Book, "The Legend of the Colorful Dragon," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Dragon’s Search for Her Destined Mate
Recent release “The Legend of the Colorful Dragon” from Page Publishing author Kellie King is a compelling tale that centers around a young blue dragon named Shelby, who is raised to believe that there is a mate out there destined just for her. As she sets out from home to find the one meant for her, she discovers a new world that will test her at every turn.
Longview, WA, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kellie King, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys reading and writing sci-fi and fantasy, has completed her new book, “The Legend of the Colorful Dragon”: a riveting novel that follows a special dragon who leaves her home behind in order to find her destined mate only to find more than she ever dreamed possible.
“Shelby is a striking young blue dragon from the second realm, raised on her father’s tales of destiny, danger, and a mate she is fated to find,” writes King. “With a heart full of hope and a mind full of questions, she leaves the only home she has ever known to seek the one destined to complete her. But the world beyond her home is far more complicated and more magical than she ever imagined. Each tribe she encounters offers new challenges, strange customs, and unexpected truths. As Shelby unravels the myths of her upbringing, she begins to wonder if her father’s ‘old wives’ tales’ might actually hold more truth than fiction.
“Determined not to return home without her fated mate, Shelby’s journey becomes one of transformation, testing her strength, courage, and capacity to love. What she finds along the way touches every heart—including her own.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kellie King’s enthralling tale is the first installment in a planned trilogy, weaving a story of discovery and the kind of love that transcends realms. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “The Legend of the Colorful Dragon” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end, keeping them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Legend of the Colorful Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“Shelby is a striking young blue dragon from the second realm, raised on her father’s tales of destiny, danger, and a mate she is fated to find,” writes King. “With a heart full of hope and a mind full of questions, she leaves the only home she has ever known to seek the one destined to complete her. But the world beyond her home is far more complicated and more magical than she ever imagined. Each tribe she encounters offers new challenges, strange customs, and unexpected truths. As Shelby unravels the myths of her upbringing, she begins to wonder if her father’s ‘old wives’ tales’ might actually hold more truth than fiction.
“Determined not to return home without her fated mate, Shelby’s journey becomes one of transformation, testing her strength, courage, and capacity to love. What she finds along the way touches every heart—including her own.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kellie King’s enthralling tale is the first installment in a planned trilogy, weaving a story of discovery and the kind of love that transcends realms. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “The Legend of the Colorful Dragon” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end, keeping them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Legend of the Colorful Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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