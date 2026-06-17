Author Kellie King’s New Book, "The Legend of the Colorful Dragon," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Dragon’s Search for Her Destined Mate

Recent release “The Legend of the Colorful Dragon” from Page Publishing author Kellie King is a compelling tale that centers around a young blue dragon named Shelby, who is raised to believe that there is a mate out there destined just for her. As she sets out from home to find the one meant for her, she discovers a new world that will test her at every turn.