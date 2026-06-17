Recent Release, "What's That Sound?" from Page Publishing Author Erica Gonzalez, Invites Young Readers on a Delightful Quest to Solve an Endearing Mystery
Mesa, AZ, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Erica Gonzalez has completed a new book, "What's That Sound?" that captures the wonder and curiosity of childhood through a charming narrative about a young girl determined to discover the origin of a peculiar sound echoing throughout her home. From the moment she wakes until bedtime, this inquisitive protagonist hears the mysterious noise everywhere, and readers are invited to join her on this sweet adventure of detection and discovery.
The book draws heartwarming inspiration from Erica's own family experiences, particularly observing her middle son and youngest sister working together to identify an elusive sound in their own household. An Arizona native for forty-one years, Erica draws upon her deep love for family life and her passion for creative expression. When she's not crafting whimsical tales for young audiences, she finds joy in baking birthday cakes for her loved ones, cheering on the Arizona Cardinals, and preparing home-cooked meals that bring her family together.
In "What's That Sound?, readers will discover an uplifting exploration of childhood perception and family bonding. The stakes are simple yet engaging—can you identify the sound before the final page turns? Through this gentle story, children learn the value of attentiveness and persistence while experiencing the warmth of family dynamics that inspired the tale.
"I wanted to create a story that captures those precious moments when children notice the small details in their everyday lives," said author Erica Gonzalez. "This book celebrates curiosity and the joy of discovery that makes childhood so special."
Published by Page Publishing, Erica Gonzalez's whimsical work entertains young readers while fostering imagination and attentiveness. This engaging story promises to become a cherished favorite in family reading time.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "What's That Sound?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The book draws heartwarming inspiration from Erica's own family experiences, particularly observing her middle son and youngest sister working together to identify an elusive sound in their own household. An Arizona native for forty-one years, Erica draws upon her deep love for family life and her passion for creative expression. When she's not crafting whimsical tales for young audiences, she finds joy in baking birthday cakes for her loved ones, cheering on the Arizona Cardinals, and preparing home-cooked meals that bring her family together.
In "What's That Sound?, readers will discover an uplifting exploration of childhood perception and family bonding. The stakes are simple yet engaging—can you identify the sound before the final page turns? Through this gentle story, children learn the value of attentiveness and persistence while experiencing the warmth of family dynamics that inspired the tale.
"I wanted to create a story that captures those precious moments when children notice the small details in their everyday lives," said author Erica Gonzalez. "This book celebrates curiosity and the joy of discovery that makes childhood so special."
Published by Page Publishing, Erica Gonzalez's whimsical work entertains young readers while fostering imagination and attentiveness. This engaging story promises to become a cherished favorite in family reading time.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "What's That Sound?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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