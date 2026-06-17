Recent Release, "Miss Daisy," from Page Publishing Author Ms. D, Follows a Beloved Pet's Extraordinary Adventure to Reunite with Her Cherished Family
Frankfort, KY, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ms. D has completed a new book, "Miss Daisy," a touching story revolving around the titular Miss Daisy as she finds herself looking for a way home. What starts as a fun day out with her family, takes a turn as a curious stream takes Daisy deep into the woods. As Daisy navigates unfamiliar terrain and uncertain circumstances, readers will discover how courage can blossom even in the most frightening moments.
The narrative weaves together Ms. D's deep affection for animals and her understanding of loyalty and belonging. Drawing from a place of genuine warmth, the author crafts a tale that resonates with anyone who has experienced the bond between pets and their families. Her perspective brings authenticity to Daisy's emotional landscape, making each moment feel authentic and relatable.
"Miss Daisy" explores themes of resilience, friendship, and the unwavering pull of home. Through Daisy's encounters and the meaningful connection she forms with a new companion, readers will uncover how support from unexpected sources can light our way through darkness. The story's heart lies in its message that even when we feel lost, love and determination can guide us back to where we belong.
"This book emerged from my desire to celebrate the incredible spirits of animals and the transformative power of companionship," said the author. "I hope readers of all ages find comfort in Daisy's journey and recognize their own strength reflected in her story."
Published by Page Publishing, Ms. D's heartwarming work offers solace and joy to readers seeking stories that celebrate connection. This uplifting tale reminds us that no distance is too great when love lights the way home.
Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase "Miss Daisy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The narrative weaves together Ms. D's deep affection for animals and her understanding of loyalty and belonging. Drawing from a place of genuine warmth, the author crafts a tale that resonates with anyone who has experienced the bond between pets and their families. Her perspective brings authenticity to Daisy's emotional landscape, making each moment feel authentic and relatable.
"Miss Daisy" explores themes of resilience, friendship, and the unwavering pull of home. Through Daisy's encounters and the meaningful connection she forms with a new companion, readers will uncover how support from unexpected sources can light our way through darkness. The story's heart lies in its message that even when we feel lost, love and determination can guide us back to where we belong.
"This book emerged from my desire to celebrate the incredible spirits of animals and the transformative power of companionship," said the author. "I hope readers of all ages find comfort in Daisy's journey and recognize their own strength reflected in her story."
Published by Page Publishing, Ms. D's heartwarming work offers solace and joy to readers seeking stories that celebrate connection. This uplifting tale reminds us that no distance is too great when love lights the way home.
Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase "Miss Daisy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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