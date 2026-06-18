Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Miami Self Storage Development Site
Miami, FL, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of the Kendall Development Site, located at 15194 SW 137th St. in Miami, Florida. The .71 acre parcel, fully site plan approved for a 122,994 GSF Class A climate controlled self storage facility, offers a rare development opportunity in one of Miami’s fastest growing suburban markets.
Supported by strong demographics, steady population growth, and limited self storage supply, Kendall continues to attract significant residential and commercial investment. The site benefits from its proximity to the expansive City Park master planned community as well as progress on the proposed SR 836–SW Kendall Parkway extension, which is expected to enhance future accessibility and strengthen long term positioning.
“We’re excited to have completed this transaction,” said Josh Koerner of Coastal Storage Group. “The Kendall Development Site is uniquely positioned in a high growth corridor, with strong potential for future development.”
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the state of Georgia. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Carrie Stowell at 904-386-4976.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Supported by strong demographics, steady population growth, and limited self storage supply, Kendall continues to attract significant residential and commercial investment. The site benefits from its proximity to the expansive City Park master planned community as well as progress on the proposed SR 836–SW Kendall Parkway extension, which is expected to enhance future accessibility and strengthen long term positioning.
“We’re excited to have completed this transaction,” said Josh Koerner of Coastal Storage Group. “The Kendall Development Site is uniquely positioned in a high growth corridor, with strong potential for future development.”
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the state of Georgia. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Carrie Stowell at 904-386-4976.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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