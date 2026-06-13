Politics, Community Service, and Real Estate Excellence: Akshat Bhatia (AB)
Former Beverly Hills City Council Candidate and Estates by AB Founder Combines Civic Engagement, Local Relationships, and Real Estate Excellence to Deliver Exceptional Results
Beverly Hills, CA, June 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In the highly competitive Beverly Hills and Los Angeles real estate market, trust, relationships, and market expertise are often the difference between an ordinary transaction and an exceptional outcome. For Akshat Bhatia (AB), those principles have been the foundation of a career built on service, civic leadership, and an unwavering commitment to client success.
As a candidate for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, Bhatia engaged directly with residents, business owners, and property stakeholders on the issues shaping one of the world’s most prestigious communities — economic development, housing policy, public safety, and long-term investment values. That experience gave him a depth of local knowledge and a network of community relationships that few real estate professionals can match.
Bhatia remains actively engaged in community affairs and has announced his intention to run for Beverly Hills City Council again in 2028 — a reflection of his long-term commitment to the city and its residents. For his real estate clients, that continued civic presence translates directly into access, influence, and insight that goes well beyond what a traditional agent can provide.
“Real estate is about more than property. It’s about helping people build wealth, create opportunities, and make confident decisions that positively impact their future. Every client deserves honest advice, exceptional representation, and a trusted professional who will always put their interests first.”
— Akshat Bhatia (AB), Estates by AB
Today, Bhatia brings that same dedication and strategic perspective to his real estate practice under Estates by AB. He works closely with buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles who value professional guidance, strong negotiation, and personalized representation from start to close.
In today’s evolving market, success requires more than access to listings — it requires local knowledge, strategic negotiation, and a professional who understands both the financial and personal dimensions of every transaction. Bhatia’s unique combination of civic involvement, community relationships, and real estate expertise has positioned him as a valued resource for clients who want more than a transaction. They want a trusted advisor.
As he continues to expand his presence throughout Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, Akshat Bhatia (AB) remains focused on what has always mattered most — serving the community, building lasting relationships, and helping clients achieve their real estate goals with confidence.
About Akshat Bhatia / Estates by AB
Akshat Bhatia (AB) is a Beverly Hills and Los Angeles real estate strategist and former Beverly Hills City Council candidate. Operating under Estates by AB, he specializes in residential properties, luxury homes, and strategic investment opportunities — providing buyers, sellers, and investors with personalized guidance, professional representation, and results-driven strategies backed by deep community knowledge and civic engagement.
Media Contact
Akshat Bhatia (AB)
Estates by AB
Phone: 310-228-7528
Email: ab@estatebyab.com
Website: www.estatesbyab.com
As a candidate for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, Bhatia engaged directly with residents, business owners, and property stakeholders on the issues shaping one of the world’s most prestigious communities — economic development, housing policy, public safety, and long-term investment values. That experience gave him a depth of local knowledge and a network of community relationships that few real estate professionals can match.
Bhatia remains actively engaged in community affairs and has announced his intention to run for Beverly Hills City Council again in 2028 — a reflection of his long-term commitment to the city and its residents. For his real estate clients, that continued civic presence translates directly into access, influence, and insight that goes well beyond what a traditional agent can provide.
“Real estate is about more than property. It’s about helping people build wealth, create opportunities, and make confident decisions that positively impact their future. Every client deserves honest advice, exceptional representation, and a trusted professional who will always put their interests first.”
— Akshat Bhatia (AB), Estates by AB
Today, Bhatia brings that same dedication and strategic perspective to his real estate practice under Estates by AB. He works closely with buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles who value professional guidance, strong negotiation, and personalized representation from start to close.
In today’s evolving market, success requires more than access to listings — it requires local knowledge, strategic negotiation, and a professional who understands both the financial and personal dimensions of every transaction. Bhatia’s unique combination of civic involvement, community relationships, and real estate expertise has positioned him as a valued resource for clients who want more than a transaction. They want a trusted advisor.
As he continues to expand his presence throughout Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, Akshat Bhatia (AB) remains focused on what has always mattered most — serving the community, building lasting relationships, and helping clients achieve their real estate goals with confidence.
About Akshat Bhatia / Estates by AB
Akshat Bhatia (AB) is a Beverly Hills and Los Angeles real estate strategist and former Beverly Hills City Council candidate. Operating under Estates by AB, he specializes in residential properties, luxury homes, and strategic investment opportunities — providing buyers, sellers, and investors with personalized guidance, professional representation, and results-driven strategies backed by deep community knowledge and civic engagement.
Media Contact
Akshat Bhatia (AB)
Estates by AB
Phone: 310-228-7528
Email: ab@estatebyab.com
Website: www.estatesbyab.com
Contact
Akshat BhatiaContact
310-228-7528
estatesbyab.com
310-228-7528
estatesbyab.com
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