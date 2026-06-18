Recent Release, "Poems for Your Soul," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Ronald Collins, Offers Transformative Verses Guiding the Lost Toward Redemption
Newport News, VA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Collins has completed a new book, "Poems for Your Soul," a spiritually nourishing collection of verses crafted specifically for those seeking direction and meaning in their lives. Through carefully composed poetry, Collins addresses the deepest human longing—the desire to understand our place in God's kingdom and to find liberation from sin. Each poem serves as a stepping stone toward greater faith and a fuller relationship with the divine.
The author brings personal conviction to his work, having dedicated himself to creating verses that speak directly to the heart. Collins understands that many feel lost and disconnected, struggling to recognize their true purpose. His background reflects a deep commitment to serving God's kingdom and helping others discover the transformative power of faith in Jesus Christ.
"Poems for Your Soul" explores profound themes of redemption, divine sovereignty, and spiritual awakening. Through accessible yet profound language, readers will encounter verses that affirm God's eternal reign and His active presence in both heaven and earth. Collins emphasizes that without divine guidance, we lack the wisdom to navigate life's challenges—yet through surrendering to God's will, freedom becomes possible. These contemplative writings offer sustenance for the weary soul, providing both comfort and challenge to those ready to open their hearts to transformation.
"My deepest desire is that these poems serve as nutritious spiritual sustenance for every reader, drawing them closer to Christ and the freedom He alone can provide," said author Ronald Collins.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Collins's faith-filled work offers solace and direction to seekers of all backgrounds. Readers will discover renewed hope and practical pathways toward spiritual restoration.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Poems for Your Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings personal conviction to his work, having dedicated himself to creating verses that speak directly to the heart. Collins understands that many feel lost and disconnected, struggling to recognize their true purpose. His background reflects a deep commitment to serving God's kingdom and helping others discover the transformative power of faith in Jesus Christ.
"Poems for Your Soul" explores profound themes of redemption, divine sovereignty, and spiritual awakening. Through accessible yet profound language, readers will encounter verses that affirm God's eternal reign and His active presence in both heaven and earth. Collins emphasizes that without divine guidance, we lack the wisdom to navigate life's challenges—yet through surrendering to God's will, freedom becomes possible. These contemplative writings offer sustenance for the weary soul, providing both comfort and challenge to those ready to open their hearts to transformation.
"My deepest desire is that these poems serve as nutritious spiritual sustenance for every reader, drawing them closer to Christ and the freedom He alone can provide," said author Ronald Collins.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Collins's faith-filled work offers solace and direction to seekers of all backgrounds. Readers will discover renewed hope and practical pathways toward spiritual restoration.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Poems for Your Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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