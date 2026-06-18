Chet Dixon with Teresa Martinez’s Newly Released "The High Trail Along the Continental Divide" is an Inspiring Guide to Adventure and the Beauty of America’s Wilderness
“The High Trail Along the Continental Divide: A Treasure to Experience” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Chet Dixon with Teresa Martinez is an insightful and encouraging work that blends personal journey, practical guidance, and spiritual reflection centered on the Continental Divide Trail.
Kirbyville, MO, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The High Trail Along the Continental Divide: A Treasure to Experience”: an inspiring exploration of one of America’s greatest natural treasures, offering readers both a personal narrative and a practical roadmap for experiencing the Continental Divide Trail. “The High Trail Along the Continental Divide: A Treasure to Experience” is the creation of published authors, Chet Dixon with Teresa Martinez.
Chet Dixon, raised in the Missouri Ozarks backcountry, draws on his early life and deep love of the outdoors as a foundation for his work and writing. He holds advanced degrees in sociology and educational research and completed doctoral coursework in public policy, with additional studies at Harvard University. His diverse career includes roles as a city planner, program director, consultant, businessman, and ministry leader, along with decades of service in workforce development. An accomplished author and poet, he has published multiple poetry collections and coauthored works on leadership and personal growth. His lifelong passion for nature ultimately led him to begin hiking the Continental Divide Trail in 2021, inspiring his continued efforts to promote and preserve it.
Teresa Martinez is the cofounder and executive director of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, where she leads national efforts to steward the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail in partnership with federal agencies, states, and Indigenous communities. With more than thirty years of experience in conservation and the National Trails System, she has held leadership roles with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Continental Divide Trail Alliance. A graduate of Virginia Tech with degrees in fisheries and wildlife, she has also served in key advisory and leadership positions supporting national trail and conservation initiatives. Passionate about expanding equitable access to the outdoors, she currently chairs the national board of the Next 100 Coalition. Teresa lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she enjoys baking and exploring the surrounding landscapes.
Chet Dixon with Teresa Martinez shares, “The Continental Divide Trail (CDT) crosses America through many wild and beautiful places. You can venture out on the trail for a number of reasons, whether physical, mental, or spiritual. Whether young or old, the trial is waiting for you.
If you don’t know how to plan a hike on the CDT, this book will help you develop a plan that fits your interests and needs so you can experience the trail YOUR way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chet Dixon with Teresa Martinez’s new book offers readers an inspiring blend of personal experience, practical planning strategies, and spiritual insight, encouraging individuals of all ages to explore, appreciate, and help protect the Continental Divide Trail.
Consumers can purchase “The High Trail Along the Continental Divide: A Treasure to Experience” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The High Trail Along the Continental Divide: A Treasure to Experience”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Chet Dixon, raised in the Missouri Ozarks backcountry, draws on his early life and deep love of the outdoors as a foundation for his work and writing. He holds advanced degrees in sociology and educational research and completed doctoral coursework in public policy, with additional studies at Harvard University. His diverse career includes roles as a city planner, program director, consultant, businessman, and ministry leader, along with decades of service in workforce development. An accomplished author and poet, he has published multiple poetry collections and coauthored works on leadership and personal growth. His lifelong passion for nature ultimately led him to begin hiking the Continental Divide Trail in 2021, inspiring his continued efforts to promote and preserve it.
Teresa Martinez is the cofounder and executive director of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, where she leads national efforts to steward the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail in partnership with federal agencies, states, and Indigenous communities. With more than thirty years of experience in conservation and the National Trails System, she has held leadership roles with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Continental Divide Trail Alliance. A graduate of Virginia Tech with degrees in fisheries and wildlife, she has also served in key advisory and leadership positions supporting national trail and conservation initiatives. Passionate about expanding equitable access to the outdoors, she currently chairs the national board of the Next 100 Coalition. Teresa lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she enjoys baking and exploring the surrounding landscapes.
Chet Dixon with Teresa Martinez shares, “The Continental Divide Trail (CDT) crosses America through many wild and beautiful places. You can venture out on the trail for a number of reasons, whether physical, mental, or spiritual. Whether young or old, the trial is waiting for you.
If you don’t know how to plan a hike on the CDT, this book will help you develop a plan that fits your interests and needs so you can experience the trail YOUR way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chet Dixon with Teresa Martinez’s new book offers readers an inspiring blend of personal experience, practical planning strategies, and spiritual insight, encouraging individuals of all ages to explore, appreciate, and help protect the Continental Divide Trail.
Consumers can purchase “The High Trail Along the Continental Divide: A Treasure to Experience” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The High Trail Along the Continental Divide: A Treasure to Experience”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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