Recent Release, "A New Testament Chronology," by John J. Breiling, Offers a Comprehensive Year-by-Year Historical Account from 20 BC/BCE to 138 AD/CE
Portland, OR, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John J. Breiling has completed a new book, "A New Testament Chronology: Including the Lives of Jesus, Mary, Paul, and Apostles" that serves as a singular resource bridging multiple audiences and perspectives. This yearly history meticulously documents one of Christianity's most significant periods, offering readers a structured chronological framework that connects biblical narratives with historical documentation. The work presents material layered for scholars, clergy, and devoted believers alike—each finding distinct value within its pages.
Breiling's professional journey uniquely positioned him to undertake this scholarly endeavor. His background spans Catholic seminary training in philosophy, Bible, and theology, military service as a Navy officer with intelligence expertise, decades as an engineer and scientist on Corps of Engineers projects across the globe, and twelve years of specialized post-graduate Bible and theology tutoring from pastor-scholar Fr. Bert Griffin. This distinctive combination of theological education, technical rigor, and sustained biblical study culminated in his decision to dedicate his active retirement to researching and writing about Scripture, theology, and history with the depth this subject demands.
"A New Testament Chronology" weaves together Jewish historical sources including Josephus with Christian traditions about Jesus, Mary, the twelve apostles, and Paul, alongside documentation from major ancient Roman, Greek, and Christian scholars such as Tacitus, Suetonius, Dio Cassius, Eusebius, and Jerome. Readers will discover a detailed daily account of Jesus's public ministry—portraying His interactions with all He encountered and emphasizing divine love through both biblical and private revelations. Whether approached from Jewish, Christian, or academic perspectives, this work illuminates the historical and spiritual complexity of the New Testament era.
"My intent has been to create a resource that honors the depth of our religious heritage while respecting rigorous historical methodology," said author John J. Breiling. "I wanted to demonstrate that faith and scholarly investigation need not conflict, but rather can enrich one another."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John J. Breiling's authoritative work provides readers with an invaluable reference that bridges theological devotion and historical scholarship. This volume promises to deepen understanding of Christianity's foundational period while honoring the traditions and sources that have shaped faith communities for nearly two millennia.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A New Testament Chronology" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Breiling's professional journey uniquely positioned him to undertake this scholarly endeavor. His background spans Catholic seminary training in philosophy, Bible, and theology, military service as a Navy officer with intelligence expertise, decades as an engineer and scientist on Corps of Engineers projects across the globe, and twelve years of specialized post-graduate Bible and theology tutoring from pastor-scholar Fr. Bert Griffin. This distinctive combination of theological education, technical rigor, and sustained biblical study culminated in his decision to dedicate his active retirement to researching and writing about Scripture, theology, and history with the depth this subject demands.
"A New Testament Chronology" weaves together Jewish historical sources including Josephus with Christian traditions about Jesus, Mary, the twelve apostles, and Paul, alongside documentation from major ancient Roman, Greek, and Christian scholars such as Tacitus, Suetonius, Dio Cassius, Eusebius, and Jerome. Readers will discover a detailed daily account of Jesus's public ministry—portraying His interactions with all He encountered and emphasizing divine love through both biblical and private revelations. Whether approached from Jewish, Christian, or academic perspectives, this work illuminates the historical and spiritual complexity of the New Testament era.
"My intent has been to create a resource that honors the depth of our religious heritage while respecting rigorous historical methodology," said author John J. Breiling. "I wanted to demonstrate that faith and scholarly investigation need not conflict, but rather can enrich one another."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John J. Breiling's authoritative work provides readers with an invaluable reference that bridges theological devotion and historical scholarship. This volume promises to deepen understanding of Christianity's foundational period while honoring the traditions and sources that have shaped faith communities for nearly two millennia.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A New Testament Chronology" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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