Recent Release "A Gaze from Within and Your Identification to Christ" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Julienne Asou Explores Finding Authentic Identity in Christ
Gibsonton, FL, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Julienne Asou has completed a new book titled "A Gaze from Within and Your Identification to Christ: The Foundation of The New Birth," which addresses a critical spiritual need in our age. As societal structures crumble, conventional wisdom falters, and overwhelming challenges threaten to consume us, Asou presents a transformative pathway for rediscovering who we truly are through our identification with Christ. This work invites readers into a supernatural dimension where each person discovers their unique calling and purpose—a role never before filled in God's kingdom.
Drawing from her personal journey as an evangelist and missionary, Asou brings authenticity and conviction to her message. Her calling emerged after a profound encounter with the Holy Spirit following her mother's death in 2006, when she cried out to God with desperate longing. This intimate spiritual awakening propelled her into worldwide ministry, establishing her as a dedicated leader in women's discipleship and founder of "The Mother of Many Nations Orphanages." Today, serving from Florida alongside her husband Peter, she continues her mission to empower believers and care for the vulnerable.
"A Gaze from Within and Your Identification to Christ" unveils the exclusive pathway to accessing and exercising Christ's authority in your life. Readers will discover how to master victory through Him, transcend sickness and disease, overcome anxiety and depression, break free from addiction, and step into divine health. Beyond physical healing, Asou reveals both the present reality and future dimensions of God's kingdom, equipping believers with the spiritual foundation needed to navigate this age and the one to come.
"I am passionate about helping every believer understand that their identity in Christ is the bedrock of genuine transformation," said Asou. "This book unlocks the supernatural realm where you encounter the fullness of who God created you to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julienne Asou's illuminating work equips readers with essential spiritual understanding for life's deepest struggles. This book will anchor countless believers in their true identity and kingdom authority.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "A Gaze from Within and Your Identification to Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her personal journey as an evangelist and missionary, Asou brings authenticity and conviction to her message. Her calling emerged after a profound encounter with the Holy Spirit following her mother's death in 2006, when she cried out to God with desperate longing. This intimate spiritual awakening propelled her into worldwide ministry, establishing her as a dedicated leader in women's discipleship and founder of "The Mother of Many Nations Orphanages." Today, serving from Florida alongside her husband Peter, she continues her mission to empower believers and care for the vulnerable.
"A Gaze from Within and Your Identification to Christ" unveils the exclusive pathway to accessing and exercising Christ's authority in your life. Readers will discover how to master victory through Him, transcend sickness and disease, overcome anxiety and depression, break free from addiction, and step into divine health. Beyond physical healing, Asou reveals both the present reality and future dimensions of God's kingdom, equipping believers with the spiritual foundation needed to navigate this age and the one to come.
"I am passionate about helping every believer understand that their identity in Christ is the bedrock of genuine transformation," said Asou. "This book unlocks the supernatural realm where you encounter the fullness of who God created you to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julienne Asou's illuminating work equips readers with essential spiritual understanding for life's deepest struggles. This book will anchor countless believers in their true identity and kingdom authority.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "A Gaze from Within and Your Identification to Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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