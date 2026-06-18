Marci Torgerson’s Newly Released "Glittercorn" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Empathy, Kindness, and the Power of Helping Others
“Glittercorn” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marci Torgerson is a charming and imaginative tale that encourages young readers to embrace their unique gifts and use them to bring comfort and joy to others.
Indio, CA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Glittercorn”: a delightful and uplifting children’s story centered on compassion and self-discovery. “Glittercorn” is the creation of published author, Marci Torgerson, a retired kindergarten teacher from Southern California who values her faith, family, and creativity. She enjoys spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren, as well as baking, gardening, reading, and puzzles. After retiring, she began writing personalized books for each of her grandchildren, using her artistic talents to create meaningful, faith-inspired stories she hopes to share with others.
Torgerson shares, “Glittercorn is the enchanting story of a young unicorn who lives in a magical place called Unicorn City. It is an imaginative and colorful land, where cupcake trees grow, and Glittercorn discovers something unique about her sparkling personality.
When she hopes to help her twin brother, friend, and Nana feel better, something new and surprising happens to them.
Author Marci Torgerson and Glittercorn hope to encourage young readers to use their own gifts to help others. Through her childlike illustrations and the intuitive, empathetic personality of her granddaughter, who was the inspiration for Glittercorn, they want each person to feel glittery, chosen, and loved!
The path of the just is like shining light that grows in brilliance till perfect day. (Proverbs 4:18 NAB).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marci Torgerson’s new book is an inspiring and visually engaging story that promotes compassion, emotional awareness, and faith-centered encouragement for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Glittercorn” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Glittercorn”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Torgerson shares, “Glittercorn is the enchanting story of a young unicorn who lives in a magical place called Unicorn City. It is an imaginative and colorful land, where cupcake trees grow, and Glittercorn discovers something unique about her sparkling personality.
When she hopes to help her twin brother, friend, and Nana feel better, something new and surprising happens to them.
Author Marci Torgerson and Glittercorn hope to encourage young readers to use their own gifts to help others. Through her childlike illustrations and the intuitive, empathetic personality of her granddaughter, who was the inspiration for Glittercorn, they want each person to feel glittery, chosen, and loved!
The path of the just is like shining light that grows in brilliance till perfect day. (Proverbs 4:18 NAB).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marci Torgerson’s new book is an inspiring and visually engaging story that promotes compassion, emotional awareness, and faith-centered encouragement for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Glittercorn” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Glittercorn”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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