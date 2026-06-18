Recent Release, "Jesus Whispers in the Heart," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Patricia Caress, Guides Young Readers to Embody God's Spiritual Fruits Daily
Anchorage, AK, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Caress has completed a new book, "Jesus Whispers in the Heart": Book 1: Spiritual Fruit (Galatians 5:22–23), a charming children's resource that brings biblical principles to life through vibrant cartoon illustrations. Each page depicts actions that exemplify the fruits of God's spirit as outlined in Galatians 5:22–23, accompanied by reinforcing Scripture passages designed for memorization. The book serves as a practical guide for parents seeking to help their children recognize and respond to the gentle nudges of the Holy Spirit in their daily lives.
Throughout her faith journey, Patricia Caress has cultivated a deep commitment to spiritual education and service. Her background includes attendance at San Diego Christian College, where she worked for five years as secretary to the administrative vice president, gaining invaluable exposure to prominent biblical scholars and founders of the Institute for Creation Research. After earning an associate degree from the University of Alaska, Patricia built a fulfilling career as an engineering technical assistant with the municipality of Anchorage. Her lifelong dedication to children's spiritual development includes years of teaching Sunday school and children's church alongside her service in worship and community ministry.
In "Jesus Whispers in the Heart," Patricia Caress addresses one of parenting's greatest challenges: helping young children understand and live out biblical truths. This thoughtful work explores how God's Spirit communicates with hearts both young and old, providing a foundation for spiritual growth during formative years. For children who have not yet committed to God, the concluding pages present the Gospel in an engaging, accessible manner, opening doors to faith and transformation.
"This book emerged from the Holy Spirit's prompting in my own heart," said Caress. "My prayer is that every child who reads these pages will recognize Jesus's voice calling them toward righteousness and spiritual fruit that honors God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Caress's illuminating work equips families with tools to nurture their children's spiritual awareness and biblical literacy. Readers will discover a treasured companion for fostering faith conversations and encouraging young hearts to heed God's transformative voice.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Jesus Whispers in the Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout her faith journey, Patricia Caress has cultivated a deep commitment to spiritual education and service. Her background includes attendance at San Diego Christian College, where she worked for five years as secretary to the administrative vice president, gaining invaluable exposure to prominent biblical scholars and founders of the Institute for Creation Research. After earning an associate degree from the University of Alaska, Patricia built a fulfilling career as an engineering technical assistant with the municipality of Anchorage. Her lifelong dedication to children's spiritual development includes years of teaching Sunday school and children's church alongside her service in worship and community ministry.
In "Jesus Whispers in the Heart," Patricia Caress addresses one of parenting's greatest challenges: helping young children understand and live out biblical truths. This thoughtful work explores how God's Spirit communicates with hearts both young and old, providing a foundation for spiritual growth during formative years. For children who have not yet committed to God, the concluding pages present the Gospel in an engaging, accessible manner, opening doors to faith and transformation.
"This book emerged from the Holy Spirit's prompting in my own heart," said Caress. "My prayer is that every child who reads these pages will recognize Jesus's voice calling them toward righteousness and spiritual fruit that honors God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Caress's illuminating work equips families with tools to nurture their children's spiritual awareness and biblical literacy. Readers will discover a treasured companion for fostering faith conversations and encouraging young hearts to heed God's transformative voice.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Jesus Whispers in the Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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