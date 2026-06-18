Boniechia James’s Newly Released "Who Am I?: The Story of Talitha" is a Gripping Coming-of-Age Novel That Explores Identity, Betrayal, and the Search for Truth
“Who Am I?: The Story of Talitha” from Christian Faith Publishing author Boniechia James is an emotionally charged fiction work that follows a young woman whose life is upended by a hidden secret, forcing her to confront who she is and what she truly believes.
Madison, AL, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Who Am I?: The Story of Talitha”: a compelling story of identity and resilience. “Who Am I?: The Story of Talitha” is the creation of published author, Boniechia James, an entrepreneur, Gospel recording artist, songwriter, playwright, and screenwriter with over twenty years of storytelling experience. Her heart’s mission is to share the message of her Risen Savior, Jesus Christ, through creative expression — believing that her words might lead others to know Him more deeply. She is a devoted wife to Kris James, a proud mother of four, and a joyful grandmother to one precious grandson. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Boniechia now calls Madison, Alabama home. Learn more at boniechia.com.
James shares, “With tears streaming down her face, she asked her reflection, “You have it all — so why are you crying?” She grabbed the brush she had just used on her hair and hurled it at the mirror, shattering it into pieces…
Who Am I is a story set in the ’90s about a beautiful young lady named Talitha, who is thriving in her academic career. Talitha loves learning, but even more than that, she loves her family. She prides herself on having a loving and trustworthy support system — until one day, a long-hidden a secret is revealed, shaking the foundation of everything she believed.
Talitha’s life is turned upside down. She no longer knows whom she can trust. Through a series of bad choices, she finds herself looking into a mirror, only to realize she no longer recognizes the woman staring back at her.
Is it too late for Talitha?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Boniechia James’s new book is a heartfelt, thought-provoking journey through shattered trust and personal discovery, inviting readers to consider what it truly means to rebuild after everything changes.
Consumers can purchase “Who Am I?: The Story of Talitha” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Am I?: The Story of Talitha”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
James shares, “With tears streaming down her face, she asked her reflection, “You have it all — so why are you crying?” She grabbed the brush she had just used on her hair and hurled it at the mirror, shattering it into pieces…
Who Am I is a story set in the ’90s about a beautiful young lady named Talitha, who is thriving in her academic career. Talitha loves learning, but even more than that, she loves her family. She prides herself on having a loving and trustworthy support system — until one day, a long-hidden a secret is revealed, shaking the foundation of everything she believed.
Talitha’s life is turned upside down. She no longer knows whom she can trust. Through a series of bad choices, she finds herself looking into a mirror, only to realize she no longer recognizes the woman staring back at her.
Is it too late for Talitha?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Boniechia James’s new book is a heartfelt, thought-provoking journey through shattered trust and personal discovery, inviting readers to consider what it truly means to rebuild after everything changes.
Consumers can purchase “Who Am I?: The Story of Talitha” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Am I?: The Story of Talitha”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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