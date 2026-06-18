Boniechia James’s Newly Released "Who Am I?: The Story of Talitha" is a Gripping Coming-of-Age Novel That Explores Identity, Betrayal, and the Search for Truth

“Who Am I?: The Story of Talitha” from Christian Faith Publishing author Boniechia James is an emotionally charged fiction work that follows a young woman whose life is upended by a hidden secret, forcing her to confront who she is and what she truly believes.