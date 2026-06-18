K. Anderson’s Newly Released "Danielle" is a Gripping Supernatural Drama Exploring Trauma, Identity, and the Struggle to Control Extraordinary Power
“Danielle” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. Anderson is a powerful and emotionally driven story about a troubled teenager with dangerous abilities who must confront fear, trauma, and the possibility of redemption.
Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Danielle”: a haunting and imaginative story that blends emotional depth, suspense, and supernatural elements. “Danielle” is the creation of K. Anderson, a screenwriter and author who writes stories that fuse emotional depth with bold imagination. Drawing from his love of Japan (where honor is a big thing there), superhero media, and character-driven drama, he creates narratives that spotlight the powerful connections between people navigating trauma, identity, and hope.
Anderson shares, “She didn’t mean to explode.
They’ll never let her forget it.
Fifteen-year-old Danielle Ward just wants to be invisible. School is agony. Crowds feel like attacks. Even her own skin feels too tight. The only thing that calms the storm in her head is her Walkman and the voice of Al Green.
Then the unthinkable happens.
A surge of raw, uncontrollable power erupts from Danielle—destroying her home and shattering her life. Labeled a “weapon” and a “monster,” she’s ripped from everything she knows and sent to St. Youth’s Mental Institution.
Locked away, stripped of her music, her dignity, and her name, Danielle faces a cold truth: the world fears what it can’t control. Behind sterile walls and under the watchful eye of a warden who sees her only as a threat, she must confront the terrifying force within her.
Is she a victim? A villain?
Or something else entirely?
A haunting, electric debut about trauma, terrifying power, and the search for humanity when the world sees you as a weapon.
After a tragic outburst shatters her family, Danielle is locked away and drugged into silence. But when Miguel, a kindhearted staff member, offers her a device that might help her control her powers, the two risk everything to escape. Hunted and hurt, Danielle must decide whether she’s destined to destroy—or strong enough to choose something better. Danielle is a powerful story about trauma, trust, and what happens when someone finally sees the soul behind brokenness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Anderson’s new book presents a gripping blend of suspense, emotion, and supernatural intrigue while exploring themes of compassion, redemption, and the search for identity in a world quick to fear what it does not understand.
Consumers can purchase “Danielle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Danielle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Anderson shares, “She didn’t mean to explode.
They’ll never let her forget it.
Fifteen-year-old Danielle Ward just wants to be invisible. School is agony. Crowds feel like attacks. Even her own skin feels too tight. The only thing that calms the storm in her head is her Walkman and the voice of Al Green.
Then the unthinkable happens.
A surge of raw, uncontrollable power erupts from Danielle—destroying her home and shattering her life. Labeled a “weapon” and a “monster,” she’s ripped from everything she knows and sent to St. Youth’s Mental Institution.
Locked away, stripped of her music, her dignity, and her name, Danielle faces a cold truth: the world fears what it can’t control. Behind sterile walls and under the watchful eye of a warden who sees her only as a threat, she must confront the terrifying force within her.
Is she a victim? A villain?
Or something else entirely?
A haunting, electric debut about trauma, terrifying power, and the search for humanity when the world sees you as a weapon.
After a tragic outburst shatters her family, Danielle is locked away and drugged into silence. But when Miguel, a kindhearted staff member, offers her a device that might help her control her powers, the two risk everything to escape. Hunted and hurt, Danielle must decide whether she’s destined to destroy—or strong enough to choose something better. Danielle is a powerful story about trauma, trust, and what happens when someone finally sees the soul behind brokenness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Anderson’s new book presents a gripping blend of suspense, emotion, and supernatural intrigue while exploring themes of compassion, redemption, and the search for identity in a world quick to fear what it does not understand.
Consumers can purchase “Danielle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Danielle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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