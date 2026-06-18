Trinity Bell’s Newly Released "The Journey" is an Inspiring Memoir of Faith, Obedience, and the Courage to Follow God Beyond Comfort
“The Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trinity Bell is a heartfelt narrative that chronicles one family’s decision to leave the familiar and step into missionary life, revealing the growth, challenges, and blessings found along the way.
Turtle Creek, WV, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey”: a moving and authentic account of surrender, trust, and transformation as one family follows God’s leading into the unknown. “The Journey” is the creation of published author, Trinity Bell, a happy wife and mother of two unique children. She works as a registered veterinary technician in a clinic and teaches in a veterinary technology program. Outside work, she loves to explore foraging, herbs, gardening, and hobby farming.
Bell shares, “When one family follows a leading to forsake the ordinary and pursue the eternal, their ensuing path becomes a journey of learning and growth. As they close down the familiar and comfortable home of their youth in small-town West Virginia and navigate the intimidating process of moving overseas to Serbia, they experience heartbreak, overwhelm, and language and cultural barriers. Grace, discouragement, failure, and friendship become important characters in their story, but the story continues. Serbia and its beautiful people continue to teach and bless. The journey continues onward for the Bell family and for us all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trinity Bell’s new book is an uplifting and relatable testimony that reminds readers that obedience often begins with a single step—and that every step can shape a life of deeper faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bell shares, “When one family follows a leading to forsake the ordinary and pursue the eternal, their ensuing path becomes a journey of learning and growth. As they close down the familiar and comfortable home of their youth in small-town West Virginia and navigate the intimidating process of moving overseas to Serbia, they experience heartbreak, overwhelm, and language and cultural barriers. Grace, discouragement, failure, and friendship become important characters in their story, but the story continues. Serbia and its beautiful people continue to teach and bless. The journey continues onward for the Bell family and for us all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trinity Bell’s new book is an uplifting and relatable testimony that reminds readers that obedience often begins with a single step—and that every step can shape a life of deeper faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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