Recent Release "Quick Reference Guide..." from Christian Faith Publishing Author Bishop J. A. Hutton Equips Church Leaders with Essential Administrative Tools
Staten Island, NY, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bishop J. A. Hutton has completed a new book addressing a critical need within faith communities: the practical framework required for sound church management. This comprehensive manual provides bishops, administrative assistants, district superintendents, pastors, moderators, and church administrators with actionable guidance to establish robust administrative structures that safeguard ministries from unnecessary litigation and legal exposure. Readers will discover detailed resources designed to navigate both state and local incorporation requirements while maintaining compliance with federal standards as a 501(c)(3) organization.
With more than thirty years of hands-on experience in ministry leadership and organizational compliance, Bishop Hutton brings unparalleled expertise to this work. His journey spans multiple ecclesiastical appointments, certifications, and leadership roles across jurisdictions, culminating in his current position as administrative assistant to the bishop in the New York Southeast Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ. His extensive background in helping churches operate lawfully within established boundaries positions him uniquely to address the operational challenges faced by contemporary faith-based organizations.
"Quick Reference Guide to Church Management for Bishops, Administrative Assistants, District Superintendents, Pastors, Moderators, and Church Administrators" delivers far more than administrative protocol—it provides a pathway toward genuine spiritual transformation. Through this guide, church leaders will gain access to a thoughtfully curated collection of resources that enable more efficient ministry operations, resulting in meaningful outcomes for congregants seeking to deepen their spiritual lives. Readers will emerge equipped to build organizational frameworks that foster both integrity and impact, allowing leaders to focus their energy where it matters most: the spiritual formation of those they shepherd.
"My heart for God's church drives this guide," said author Bishop J. A. Hutton. "I have witnessed firsthand how proper administration protects ministry, empowers leaders, and ultimately allows congregants to grow in their faith. This manual distills three decades of experience into practical wisdom that any church leader can implement immediately."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop J. A. Hutton's authoritative work transforms how church leaders approach organizational management. This guide will revolutionize the way faith communities operate, ensuring both legal compliance and spiritual effectiveness.
Readers who wish to experience this indispensable work can purchase "Quick Reference Guide to Church Management for Bishops, Administrative Assistants, District Superintendents, Pastors, Moderators, and Church Administrators" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With more than thirty years of hands-on experience in ministry leadership and organizational compliance, Bishop Hutton brings unparalleled expertise to this work. His journey spans multiple ecclesiastical appointments, certifications, and leadership roles across jurisdictions, culminating in his current position as administrative assistant to the bishop in the New York Southeast Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ. His extensive background in helping churches operate lawfully within established boundaries positions him uniquely to address the operational challenges faced by contemporary faith-based organizations.
"Quick Reference Guide to Church Management for Bishops, Administrative Assistants, District Superintendents, Pastors, Moderators, and Church Administrators" delivers far more than administrative protocol—it provides a pathway toward genuine spiritual transformation. Through this guide, church leaders will gain access to a thoughtfully curated collection of resources that enable more efficient ministry operations, resulting in meaningful outcomes for congregants seeking to deepen their spiritual lives. Readers will emerge equipped to build organizational frameworks that foster both integrity and impact, allowing leaders to focus their energy where it matters most: the spiritual formation of those they shepherd.
"My heart for God's church drives this guide," said author Bishop J. A. Hutton. "I have witnessed firsthand how proper administration protects ministry, empowers leaders, and ultimately allows congregants to grow in their faith. This manual distills three decades of experience into practical wisdom that any church leader can implement immediately."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop J. A. Hutton's authoritative work transforms how church leaders approach organizational management. This guide will revolutionize the way faith communities operate, ensuring both legal compliance and spiritual effectiveness.
Readers who wish to experience this indispensable work can purchase "Quick Reference Guide to Church Management for Bishops, Administrative Assistants, District Superintendents, Pastors, Moderators, and Church Administrators" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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