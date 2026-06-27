CybrHawk Launches Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Strengthen Enterprise Identity Security
New ITDR Solution Extends the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform with Advanced Identity Monitoring, Threat Detection, and Automated Response
Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CybrHawk today announced the launch of CybrHawk Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), a powerful new solution designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to identity-based cyber threats in real time.
As cybercriminals increasingly target user identities, credentials, and privileged accounts, organizations require greater visibility into identity-related risks across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. CybrHawk ITDR provides continuous monitoring and behavioral analytics to identify compromised accounts, privilege abuse, credential misuse, and insider threats before they can impact the business.
"Identity has become the primary attack surface for modern cyberattacks," said Jacob Thankachen, CEO of CybrHawk. "CybrHawk ITDR empowers organizations with real-time visibility into identity threats, enabling security teams to quickly detect suspicious activity and respond before attackers can cause damage."
Key Capabilities
- Continuous identity monitoring and risk analytics
- Detection of account takeover and credential-based attacks
- Privileged access and administrator activity monitoring
- Detection of password spraying, MFA abuse, and privilege escalation
- Integration with Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, and cloud identity providers
- Automated response and containment workflows
- Unified visibility with CybrHawk SIEM, XDR, NDR, HawkINT, and SOC services
CybrHawk ITDR is available immediately as both a standalone solution and as part of the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform, providing organizations with a comprehensive approach to identity security and cyber resilience.
About CybrHawk
CybrHawk delivers enterprise cybersecurity solutions through its Unified Defense Platform, combining SIEM, XDR, NDR, ITDR, Threat Intelligence, Security Operations, Incident Response, and Risk Management capabilities. Organizations worldwide rely on CybrHawk for advanced threat detection, rapid response, and continuous security visibility.
For more information, visit us at cybrhawk.com
As cybercriminals increasingly target user identities, credentials, and privileged accounts, organizations require greater visibility into identity-related risks across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. CybrHawk ITDR provides continuous monitoring and behavioral analytics to identify compromised accounts, privilege abuse, credential misuse, and insider threats before they can impact the business.
"Identity has become the primary attack surface for modern cyberattacks," said Jacob Thankachen, CEO of CybrHawk. "CybrHawk ITDR empowers organizations with real-time visibility into identity threats, enabling security teams to quickly detect suspicious activity and respond before attackers can cause damage."
Key Capabilities
- Continuous identity monitoring and risk analytics
- Detection of account takeover and credential-based attacks
- Privileged access and administrator activity monitoring
- Detection of password spraying, MFA abuse, and privilege escalation
- Integration with Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, and cloud identity providers
- Automated response and containment workflows
- Unified visibility with CybrHawk SIEM, XDR, NDR, HawkINT, and SOC services
CybrHawk ITDR is available immediately as both a standalone solution and as part of the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform, providing organizations with a comprehensive approach to identity security and cyber resilience.
About CybrHawk
CybrHawk delivers enterprise cybersecurity solutions through its Unified Defense Platform, combining SIEM, XDR, NDR, ITDR, Threat Intelligence, Security Operations, Incident Response, and Risk Management capabilities. Organizations worldwide rely on CybrHawk for advanced threat detection, rapid response, and continuous security visibility.
For more information, visit us at cybrhawk.com
Contact
CybrHawkContact
Vanessa Cabrera
954-669-1958
Vanessa Cabrera
954-669-1958
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