Shakeya LaStarr Allen’s Newly Released “The 4 in 1 Gospel” is a Reverent and Faith-Centered Presentation of the Life of Christ
“The 4 in 1 Gospel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shakeya LaStarr Allen is a devotional work that weaves together Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John into a single, continuous account, offering readers a unified and spiritually immersive telling of the greatest story ever written.
Haltom City, TX, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The 4 in 1 Gospel”: a spiritually inspired work that brings the four Gospel accounts into one flowing narrative, allowing readers to experience the life, ministry, and message of Jesus Christ in a fresh and unified way. “The 4 in 1 Gospel” is the creation of published author, Shakeya LaStarr Allen.
Shakeya LaStarr Allen shares, “This work was given to me by God and was done only when the Holy Spirit of the Lord was upon me.
There is power in the Word of God, and the Lord was ever so present during the entire creation process.
This work tells the greatest story ever written—an account that brings the four gospel accounts into one primary story.
The accounts have been pressed down and shaken together to give you a primary story that blends all the information God wanted put together into one finished account.
The power of the Lord is in this work.
Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s (Luke 20:25).
This work is of God, and I share it with you all according to His will.
May peace and comfort and strength be granted to all who read and believe.
May you grow in the Spirit and experience all the wonderful excellence that God has so appointed to you by the blood of the only Begotten Son, The Lamb who was slain for the sin of the world, The Holy Lord God Almighty, Who was and is and is to come!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shakeya LaStarr Allen’s new book offers believers and seekers alike an opportunity to engage with the Gospel in a distinctive format that preserves the sacred text while presenting it as one continuous story. The result is a powerful reading experience that highlights the harmony of Scripture and invites readers into deeper reflection, worship, and understanding of Christ’s life and message.
Consumers can purchase “The 4 in 1 Gospel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The 4 in 1 Gospel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Shakeya LaStarr Allen shares, “This work was given to me by God and was done only when the Holy Spirit of the Lord was upon me.
There is power in the Word of God, and the Lord was ever so present during the entire creation process.
This work tells the greatest story ever written—an account that brings the four gospel accounts into one primary story.
The accounts have been pressed down and shaken together to give you a primary story that blends all the information God wanted put together into one finished account.
The power of the Lord is in this work.
Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s (Luke 20:25).
This work is of God, and I share it with you all according to His will.
May peace and comfort and strength be granted to all who read and believe.
May you grow in the Spirit and experience all the wonderful excellence that God has so appointed to you by the blood of the only Begotten Son, The Lamb who was slain for the sin of the world, The Holy Lord God Almighty, Who was and is and is to come!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shakeya LaStarr Allen’s new book offers believers and seekers alike an opportunity to engage with the Gospel in a distinctive format that preserves the sacred text while presenting it as one continuous story. The result is a powerful reading experience that highlights the harmony of Scripture and invites readers into deeper reflection, worship, and understanding of Christ’s life and message.
Consumers can purchase “The 4 in 1 Gospel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The 4 in 1 Gospel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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