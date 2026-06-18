Shakeya LaStarr Allen’s Newly Released “The 4 in 1 Gospel” is a Reverent and Faith-Centered Presentation of the Life of Christ

“The 4 in 1 Gospel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shakeya LaStarr Allen is a devotional work that weaves together Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John into a single, continuous account, offering readers a unified and spiritually immersive telling of the greatest story ever written.